Kärcher Malaysia, in collaboration with MYDIN, hosted a memorable event to celebrate "Thank Your Cleaner Day"

Time to say thank you

We're creating a sensation again – For everyone who wants to remove dust day after day

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanliness and hygiene are a supporting pillar of modern companies. The Thank Your Cleaner Day (TYCD) has therefore made it its mission to put the focus on the work of cleaners and acknowledge them. Whether in offices or schools – wherever professional cleaners are employed, we want to tell them how much we appreciate their hard work and thank them for their service within the framework of Thank Your Cleaner Day.

Award giving ceremony with (from the left) Mr. William Kiew, Managing Director, Karcher Malaysia 2, Mr. Noor Bustanul Ariff bin Salleh, CEO, Aspansuri, Datin Wira Dr. Hajah Siti Hawa Mohd, Executive Director, Mydin, Dato Murad Ali Mydin Mohamad, Executive Director, Mydin, Ms. Sharon Kaur, Managing Director, My Kleen and Mr. Tim Ismail Abdullah, Head of Professional Sales, Karcher Malaysia.

On Thank Your Cleaner Day it is mainly about creating awareness – for a job that in general seldom receives the recognition that it deserves. Numerous people all over the world ensure that we can feel at ease in our living and work environments. For Kärcher it is a pleasure to appreciate the work of hard-working cleaners throughout the world together with the global cleaning industry in 2023.

In order to achieve this, Kärcher Malaysia, in collaboration with MYDIN, hosted a memorable event to mark "Thank Your Cleaner Day" at MYDIN USJ, Subang Jaya. This celebration recognizes and values the significant contributions of cleaners, shedding light on the cleaning industry's professionalism. As part of TYCD, Kärcher also bestowed the esteemed "Cleaning Awards 2023" upon exceptional cleaners, recognizing their outstanding work ethics and adherence to industry best practices.

What is the origin of Thank Your Cleaner Day?

It was introduced in 2015 in New Zealand by the local industry organisation for building service providers (BSCNZ) in cooperation with Kärcher. BSCNZ has a strong network of companies who provide professional cleaning services in the work area. Through their commitment the Thank Your Cleaner Day was widely expanded and was a huge success. Together with similar local partners from the participating countries, the Thank Your Cleaner Day is now global. Hard-working cleaners all over the world who often work outside normal office hours are to be acknowledged.

Why is Kärcher part of Thank Your Cleaner Day?

Kärcher comprises a 15,330-strong team spread across 80 countries, working together to make the world a cleaner place. As a family company with a focus on sustainability, we firmly believe that the important things in life need extra care to ensure they stand the test of time and preserve their value in future too. That's as true of our own homes as it is the wider environment, our community, our workplace, our cultural heritage and our long-standing traditions. By participating in Thank Your Cleaner Day Kärcher is now taking a further step in its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. Kärcher is co-initiator of Thank Your Cleaner Day and from the start has declared its commitment to focusing on the work of cleaners – with huge success! Over 50 countries are already taking part in the campaign.

