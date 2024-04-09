Kavalan Debuts Master's Select Reserve No. 1, No. 2

Exclusive to Travel Retail

TAIPEI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan is proud to announce the launch of two exclusive whiskies for International Duty-Free – the first combines ex-Bourbon barrels and lightly peated STR casks, the second combines Port barriques with lightly peated STR casks.

STR casks are treated using the Taiwanese distiller's unique Shave-Toast-Rechar technique to unlock flavours hidden in the oak's deep layers. Kavalan's lightly peated STR whisky is lightly peated new make, aged in the distillery's STR casks.

Kavalan Master's Select celebrates Taiwan's natural bounty with packaging that echoes the Snow Mountain Range, a tribute to the rich, lingering aromas of our single malt whisky.

Master's Select Reserve No. 1 delivers a harmony of fruity sweetness with a warm, gentle peaty and nutty essence. Master's Select Reserve No. 2 offers luscious, intense aromas of dark berries and stone fruits melded together. Both express the essence of Kavalan and highlight the exceptional craftsmanship and barrel selection of our skilled blending team, while extending this exclusive product line into travel retail channels.

The double launch in April of Master's Select Reserve No. 1 and No. 2 (USD$110, 1L, 40%ABV) will take advantage of a rapidly recovering international travel world, in what analysts describe as a post-COVID retail travel market that prioritises quality over quantity.

Kavalan Senior Blender Zerose Yang said:

"We had such a great response to our Kavalan Artist Series, that we created the Master's Select. Our STR technique improves the whisky's body, making our flavours more robust, rounded, and smooth," he said.

"Master's Select Reserve No. 1 ex-bourbon flavours and its lightly peaty character harmonize well with vanilla and buttery flavours. Master's Select No. 2 combines the port berry aromas of the Port casks with a hint of peat, enhancing the depth of the robust wine cask style."

The whiskies will launch in South Korea, Singapore, India, Vietnam and Hong Kong in 2024 followed by other Asian airport duty-free shops. The newly developed duty-free shop at Bahrain International Airport is among those.

Master's Select Reserve No. 1

Colour: Golden sunrise

Nose: The delicate peat aroma gracefully envelops the silky and sweet body, while a subtle hint of saltiness perfectly complements the sweetness. The result is a gratifying and harmonious flavour that entices you to savour every sip with delight.

Palate: Cream and vanilla take the lead, unveiling the luscious notes of caramelized crème brûlée and velvety honey sweetness. Followed by a delightful symphony of pineapple, apple, and lemon pound cake aromas, creating a rich, full-bodied, and refreshingly tantalizing experience.

Master's Select Reserve No. 2

Colour: Toasty sunlight

Nose: Unveiling a delightful harmony of fruity sweetness with a warm, gentle peaty and nutty essence. The finish lingers, leaving a gratifying aftertaste that invites you to savour the moment.

Palate: A refined and mellow brew reminiscent of longan and red date tea, accompanied by nutty woody spiciness. Following closely are the rich fruity aromas of grapes, berries, cherries, plums, and red apples, akin to a luscious warmth and a sweet nectar.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 800 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

