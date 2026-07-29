Blender's Reserve debuts through PPIH Japan, starting with Don Quijote

TAIPEI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has unveiled Kavalan Blender's Reserve, a new single malt whisky series developed in collaboration with Pan Pacific International Holdings (PPIH) in Japan. The collection will launch at Don Quijote stores across Japan on 5 August 2026, before expanding to additional PPIH retail channels. The collaboration marks Kavalan's first exclusive partnership with PPIH in Japan, introducing a new whisky series created specifically for Japanese consumers.

Kavalan Launches Blender's Reserve Series in Japan

"Japan has a long-established whisky culture, and consumers have a deep appreciation for quality single malt whisky and craftsmanship. We are honoured to introduce Blender's Reserve through our first collaboration with PPIH, inviting more consumers to discover Kavalan's cask artistry while further deepening the connection between Taiwan and Japan through whisky," said King Car Chairman Mr. YT Lee.

Inspired by Kavalan Distillery's iconic pagoda roofline, the label design reinterprets this distinctive architectural feature in a contemporary graphic style. The vibrant blue of No.1 reflects its bright, approachable character, while the warm amber palette of No.2 evokes richness, depth and the whisky's layered flavour profile.

Created to inspire discovery through flavour, Blender's Reserve showcases Kavalan's cask craftsmanship and blending expertise, inviting drinkers to discover different flavour expressions whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks or as a Highball. Featuring Kavalan's innovative S.T.R. (Shave, Toast, Re-char) treatment, which revitalises the oak to enhance depth, sweetness and complexity while preserving Kavalan's signature tropical fruit character. The recipes were developed to suit Japanese dining culture, pairing naturally with a variety of cuisines and occasions.

Kavalan Blender's Reserve No.1

Product Description: Kavalan Blender's Reserve No.1, 500ml, 40% ABV, is crafted from ex-Bourbon, Rum, Port and S.T.R. Port casks. Kavalan Blender's Reserve No.1 delivers a lively and approachable style. It is equally suited to Highballs and simple serves at home, making it an easy choice for everyday enjoyment and sharing with friends.

Colour: Midnight amber.

Nose: Delicate floral aromas of night-blooming cereus intertwine with honey sweetness, tropical fruit and vibrant berry notes, creating an elegant and inviting bouquet.

Palate: Smooth and rounded, opening with luscious tropical fruits and honey before unfolding into juicy berries and subtle oak spice, leading to a long, fruity finish.

Kavalan Blender's Reserve No.2

Product Description: Kavalan Blender's Reserve No.2, 500ml, 40% ABV, is matured in Brandy, Vinho and S.T.R. American oak casks. Designed for social occasions, Kavalan Blender's Reserve No.2 offers a richer, more mature style. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, it creates distinctive food pairings across a wide range of cuisines, while its lingering finish also makes it an excellent choice for Highballs.

Colour: Twilight amber.

Nose: Aromas of white peach, buttery egg roll pastry and creamy vanilla are complemented by gentle cinnamon spice and soft oak notes.

Palate: Rich and velvety, with layers of ripe white peach, creamy pastry sweetness and warming cinnamon spice, finishing with refined oak and a lingering, rounded sweetness.

Availability: Available at selected Don Quijote stores across Japan from 5 August 2026.

Suggested retail price: JPY 3,980 (excluding tax)

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 1,000 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

Kaitlyn Tsai

[email protected]

Wendy Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE カバラン（Kavalan）