Vinho's Legacy Enhanced by Amontillado, Madeira and Ruby Port

TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Distillery is proud to announce its first new expressions of 2025 exclusive to Lotte Duty Free. The Grand Reserve No. 1 and No. 2 feature Kavalan's iconic Vinho wine casks, with the oak treated using a unique shave-toast-rechar (STR) technique designed to unlock the cask's hidden flavours.

Kavalan Launches Exclusive Grand Reserve No. 1 and No. 2 for Lotte Duty Free

Grand Reserve No. 1 combines the Vinho wine casks with rare Spanish Amontillado sherry casks, delivering flavours of apricot jam, dried berries, and caramel cream. Meanwhile, Grand Reserve No. 2 blends Vinho wine with Madeira and Portuguese ruby port casks, offering a rich, fruity profile and creaminess with notes of candied fruits.

The Grand Reserve series centers on Kavalan's iconic Vinho wine casks, enhanced by exceptional barrel-aging and blending craftsmanship to showcase Kavalan's signature complexity and depth. The box and bottle feature Yilan's iconic Snow Mountain range, the water source for Kavalan whisky.

The Grand Reserve series will be available starting January 17 at Lotte Duty Free stores.

Grand Reserve No. 1 – 40% ABV, 1000 ml.

Description:

No.1 in this series combines Vinho wine casks with rare Spanish Amontillado sherry casks to unveil flavours of apricot jam, dried berries, and caramel cream. The rich aroma, smooth texture, and delicate, distinctive flavours create a balanced and memorable multi-layered journey.

Tasting Notes:

Colour: Deep chestnut red

Deep chestnut red Nose: Rich aromas of apricot jam and caramel, with accents of dried and candied fruits, create a multi-layered profile. Fresh melon and pomegranate add vibrant fruitiness, culminating in a finish of almond chocolate and brown sugar syrup. The bouquet is complex and full-bodied, providing a deeply satisfying experience.

Rich aromas of apricot jam and caramel, with accents of dried and candied fruits, create a multi-layered profile. Fresh melon and pomegranate add vibrant fruitiness, culminating in a finish of almond chocolate and brown sugar syrup. The bouquet is complex and full-bodied, providing a deeply satisfying experience. Palate: A sip reveals rich aromas of hazelnuts, creamy custard, and ripe berry jam, accompanied by lingering notes of honey, cinnamon, caramel, and coffee. Subtle hints of spice weave through, leading to a long, sweet finish.

Grand Reserve No. 2 – 40% ABV, 1000 ml.

Description:

No.2 in this series melds the fruity notes of Vinho wine casks with the character of Madeira casks and the spicy nuances of Portuguese ruby port casks. This expression offers a bouquet of rich fruits, candied fruits, and creamy pastries, accented by subtle hints of nuts and wood. The vibrant body, smooth palate, and extended finish create a refined and memorable tasting experience.

Tasting Notes:

Colour: Bright auburn

Bright auburn Nose: Aromas of maple syrup and walnut tart meld with the tangy sweetness of berry cheesecake, mango, pineapple, and cantaloupe. The finish unveils roasted oolong tea notes, highlighted by a touch of sweet longan honey.

Aromas of maple syrup and walnut tart meld with the tangy sweetness of berry cheesecake, mango, pineapple, and cantaloupe. The finish unveils roasted oolong tea notes, highlighted by a touch of sweet longan honey. Palate: Blackberry and cherry are complemented by preserved plums and raisins, creating a rich and full fruit aroma. Cardamom, pepper, and woody notes intertwine, with hints of smokiness and subtle spices on the palate.

SOURCE Kavalan