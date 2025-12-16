Kavalan Launches Limited Edition Dry Peated Whisky Highball in Japan

Award-winning smoky whisky meets refreshing sparkle this Christmas

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan is ushering in the festive season with its first-ever Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Dry Peated Whisky Highball, a limited-edition release crafted exclusively for Japan and available only at Lawson stores nationwide.

Marrying smoky sophistication with crisp refreshment, it brings Kavalan's signature elegance into Japan's beloved highball culture.

Using its award-winning Peated Whisky, crowned "Best of the Best" Single Malt Whisky at the 2024 Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC), Kavalan has created a drink that balances peaty depth with tropical vibrancy.

King Car Group Chairman and Kavalan CEO Mr. Yu-Ting Lee said the new release captures the festive spirit in every sip.

"Whether enjoyed at an izakaya or an outdoor gathering, this limited-edition highball celebrates Japan's highball tradition while appealing to whisky and cocktail lovers worldwide," he said. "We've used our premium 50–59.9% ABV peated whisky as the base to achieve a perfect harmony of smokiness and fruit-forward notes."

The Kavalan Bar Cocktail Dry Peated Whisky Highball (320ml, 7% ABV) combines peated whisky with crisp soda water, delivering a refreshing, layered experience with zero added sugar. It will be available nationwide at Lawson stores from mid-December, with a suggested retail price of JPY 528 (tax included).

Embodying the theme "smoky elegance meets refreshing balance," the design features a deep purple and champagne gold palette, symbolising the fusion of rich smokiness and tropical brightness while reflecting Kavalan's refined, modern Taiwanese style.

Volume / ABV / Price: 320 ml / 7% ABV / JPY 528 (tax included)

Launch Date: Tuesday, 16 December 2025

Availability: Lawson exclusive, available nationwide in Japan

Excludes Lawson Store 100, non-alcohol Lawson stores, and select locations.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 950 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

About Nihon Shurui Hanbai Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1949, Nihon Shurui Hanbai Co., Ltd. is a Japanese wholesaler specialising in food and alcoholic beverages. As its name suggests, the company is particularly renowned for its strong and extensive network within the liquor industry.

Its business activities include the domestic and international trading, importing, and exporting of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, other beverages, food products, and related raw materials.

