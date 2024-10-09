Kavalan Whisky Unveils Exclusive Collaboration with Japanese VTuber Juufuutei Raden

Limited-Edition "Kavalan X Juufuutei Raden" Set Menus to be Offered at Selected Fukuoka Restaurants

TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, Taiwan's globally renowned whisky distillery, proudly announces a new partnership with popular Japanese speaking Virtual YouTuber Juufuutei Raden affiliated with Hololive. This unique collaboration brings together the digital and culinary worlds through an engaging online livestream and a series of limited-edition whisky set menus, exclusively available at top restaurants in Fukuoka, Japan.

Livestream: Explore Kavalan Whisky with Juufuutei Raden

Date & Time : October 9, 2024 , 20:00 JST

: , 20:00 JST Platform : YouTube (Juufuutei Raden's channel)

: (Juufuutei Raden's channel) Featured Whiskies :

: Kavalan Classic



Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finished



Kavalan Distillery Select No.1



Kavalan Distillery Select No.2



Kavalan Dry Highball

In this livestream, Juufuutei Raden will introduce five of Kavalan's finest whiskies, sharing the story and craftsmanship behind each bottle, while also unveiling details about a special offline event in Fukuoka.

Limited-Time Whisky Set Menus in Fukuoka

Location : Kawabatadori Shopping Street, Fukuoka

: Kawabatadori Shopping Street, Dates : October 15 – November 14, 2024

: – Participating Restaurants :

: 博多本格炭火焼肉 農家の一服



はかたの桜華 本店



博多やきとり処 楽がき



おっしょい



Brewer's Coffee ばんぢろ

For a limited time, diners can enjoy the exclusive "Kavalan X Juufuutei Raden" set menu, featuring Kavalan Classic and Distillery Select No.1. The first 3,000 visitors will receive exclusive collaboration merchandise.

Social Media Giveaway:

Post a photo of the event ad at a participating restaurant and tag #KavalanXJuufuuteiRaden on X for a chance to win exclusive Kavalan gifts (100 winners). Winners will be contacted directly by CAPSULE.

Discover more about Kavalan and stay updated on this special partnership through our social media channels: [Instagram] [X(Twitter)]

About Kavalan Whisky

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 790 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests.

