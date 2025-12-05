Kayou Debuts at Singapore Comic Con 2025, Deepening Distribution Network and Fan Community Building Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kayou, one of the world's fastest-growing collectibles and pop culture brands, made its remarkable consumer-facing approach at Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) 2025, reinforcing its commitment to expanding distribution reach and building localized fan communities across Southeast Asia.

Extending the theme "KAYOU COLLECTIBLES, HERE FOR THE SUPERFANS," the brand showcased an immersive, fan-first environment featuring global artists and regional esports talent—including Brenda Hickey, illustrator of My Little Pony official comic books; celebrated artist Zeen Chin; illustrator Hendry Prasetya; and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang pros RRQ Banana and Letda Hyper. Live signings, interactive showcases, and the launch of the new artist-collaboration IP "SKEEN" highlighted Kayou's focus on blending global content with local fan culture.

Kayou's booth offered a multi-IP experience built around My Little Pony, Naruto, Harry Potter, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Free Fire, creating a dynamic space where fans could engage through art, esports, and collectibles.

The activation comes as Kayou continues to broaden its physical retail presence across the region. Since entering the Southeast Asian market, Kayou has established a network of over thousands retail touch points across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, supported by more than 20 local distribution partners.

"We're here to grow together with our channel partners and build lasting fan communities rooted in local culture," Kayou Oversea Commercial Head said "By expanding our distribution network and creating relevant, engaging content, we're making it easier for fans to access the brands they love—while bringing new energy to the collectibles category."

Moving forward, Kayou will continue to extend its retail footprint and deepen collaboration with distributors across Southeast Asia, enabling wider product accessibility and fostering shared fan-discussion circles. Through a continued focus on locally resonant IP and fan-centric activations, Kayou aims to strengthen its role as a bridge between global pop culture and Southeast Asia's vibrant collector community.

About Kayou

Kayou is China's leading trading card and pan-entertainment product company, named in the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2025. With a portfolio of nearly 100 licensed IPs across animation, entertainment, and pop culture, Kayou aims to become the world's leading curator of premium collectibles and pop culture experiences. The brand continues to create meaningful connections for fandoms worldwide through scalable innovation and immersive storytelling. For more information, visit www.kayouofficial.com and follow @kayousea on Instagram and @kayou_sea on TikTok.

