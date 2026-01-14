KCM Trade Announces Full Release of AI Mentor in Thailand with Major December Upgrade

Pilot Success Leads to Nationwide Release with Enhanced UI and New Features to Follow

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KCM Trade, a leading global CFD broker, officially announced a major upgrade to its AI Mentor system in December, which has now been rolled out to all users across Thailand following strong results from its recent pilot programme. The expansion highlights the company's commitment to intelligent trading innovation and reflects the rising adoption of AI-powered tools across the Thai trading community.

Pilot Success and User Adoption

The Thailand pilot involved hundreds of MIB and IB users, providing essential real-world insights into how traders interact with AI Mentor. Testers highlighted its strong performance in several key areas, such as gathering market information, identifying market trends, tracking important economic events, and providing concise news summaries. The positive response from Thai users confirms the region's readiness for smarter, more adaptive tools. Building on this strong endorsement, KCM Trade had already completed the full rollout of AI Mentor to all users across Thailand, ensuring that every trader in the market could access the system's advanced AI-driven support and benefit from its real-time guidance.

Key Enhancements in December

Following the momentum, KCM Trade had further introduced a major AI Mentor upgrade in December. The update features a redesigned user interface for improved navigation, a new chat history function allowing users to revisit prior analyses, and share-chat functionality to support smoother collaboration.

Additional UX refinements further enhance workflow transparency and make it easier for traders to manage conversations, interpret insights, and maintain an organised decision-making process.

Looking Ahead

The December upgrade represents the next major milestone in AI Mentor's evolution and lays the groundwork for broader expansion. Following the Thailand launch, KCM Trade will extend access to user across Southeast Asia region after the UI revamp is completed. With Thailand serving as the flagship test market, user feedback will continue to shape future updates, ensuring AI Mentor develops into a versatile, globally scalable solution for traders seeking intelligent, real-time support.

About KCM Trade

Founded in 2016, KCM Trade is dedicated to offering reliable, customised, and efficient trading services, connecting clients to top global financial markets. As a liquidity provider, we support institutional clients through a global network and offer diverse trading options to retail clients.

Our operations span Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mauritius, and other regions. With our experienced and professional team, we can provide all-rounded and reliable support for client transactions.

KCM Trade is part of the KCM Group, affiliated companies include KCM Group Holdings Limited, Kohle Capital Markets Pty Ltd, and Kohle Capital Markets Ltd.

