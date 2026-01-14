KCM Trade Unveils Research Report Series

Empowering Global Investors with Expert Market Intelligence

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KCM Trade, a global leading Contract for Difference (CFD) broker, today announced the launch of its proprietary research report series with the publication of its inaugural report, "An Annual Review of Global Financial Markets 2025". The initiative represents a strategic expansion of the firm's offering, expanding beyond trade execution to deliver structured, forward-looking market analysis to clients and the wider global investment community.

A New Chapter in Client Empowerment and Market Analysis

Led by KCM Trade's Chief Analyst, Tim Waterer, the firm's dedicated research team will publish research reports on a quarterly basis. The series is designed to dissect complex macroeconomic themes and translate them into actionable insights for traders and investors. The inaugural edition delivers a comprehensive review of a volatile 2025, analysing the impact of U.S. trade policy, Federal Reserve actions, and sectoral performances, before outlining critical themes for the year ahead, including the upcoming Fed leadership decision and the sustainability of the AI-driven tech rally.

Shaping Our Path Forward

Targeted at a global audience of retail and institutional investors, the report highlights KCM Trade's commitment to fostering a more informed trading community. The strategic initiative aims to:

Expand KCM Trade's reach and reinforce its position as an opinion leader in the financial services sector.

Provide unparalleled market insights derived from the daily analysis and expertise of its seasoned market commentators.

Provide sustained value for existing clients while engaging a broader audience of sophisticated market participants seeking depth and perspective.

KCM Trade expects this initiative to strengthen client relationships, attract new partnerships, and contribute meaningfully to global discourse on key financial market trends. The report will be published quarterly, with ad-hoc updates provided in response to major market-moving events.

Expert Insight from the Trading Frontline

"Our mission has always been to empower clients with clarity and insight in an often turbulent marketplace," said Tim Waterer, Chief Analyst at KCM Trade. "The launch of our own research represents a natural evolution of that mission. By leveraging our team's expertise in global markets, we aim to provide a unique, practitioner-focused perspective that cuts through the noise and highlights the opportunities and risks that matter most."

The inaugural report, "An Annual Review of Global Financial Markets 2025", is now available on the official KCM Trade website. Global investors are invited to visit the site to view the full report.

About KCM Trade

Founded in 2016, KCM Trade is dedicated to offering reliable, customised, and efficient trading services, connecting clients to top global financial markets. As a liquidity provider, we support institutional clients through a global network and offer diverse trading options to retail clients.

Our operations span Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mauritius, and other regions. With our experienced and professional team, we can provide all-rounded and reliable support for client transactions.

KCM Trade is part of the KCM Group, affiliated companies include KCM Group Holdings Limited, Kohle Capital Markets Pty Ltd, and Kohle Capital Markets Ltd.

