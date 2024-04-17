KCN Vietnam's Cutting-Edge Factory and Warehouse Project Set to Magnetize Foreign Investors in Bac Ninh

BAC NINH, Vietnam, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KCN Vietnam Group JSC (KCN Vietnam), an industrial property developer in Vietnam, officially broke ground today on a ready-built factory and warehouse project in the Thuan Thanh III Industrial Park - Zone B, Bac Ninh province. This represents KCN Vietnam's debut venture in Bac Ninh, encompassing a 14-hectare area and anticipated to offer more than 90,000 square meters of top-tier ready-built facilities available for lease in the market.

Leaders of the Bac Ninh Industrial Zones Authority, KCN Vietnam, and the construction contractor, performed the groundbreaking ceremony to commence the ready-built factory and warehouse project in Thuan Thanh III Industrial Park - Zone B.

The project in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, is poised to attract interest from diverse industries, including high-tech, clean technology, electronics, light industry, food processing, and supporting industries. What sets this project apart is its top-tier industrial infrastructure and a strategically advantageous location for industrial expansion. Positioned at the Northeastern gateway of Hanoi capital, it enjoys seamless transportation connections and proximity to key international airports and major seaports. These factors bolster its competitive edge, creating a highly attractive environment for significant foreign direct investment.

For years, the Northern region has upheld its status as a leading industrial hub in Vietnam, drawing FDI from international enterprises. Standing out among the region, Bac Ninh is emerging as a focal point for FDI attraction, particularly from Northeast Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea. According to the Report of the Foreign Investment Agency (Ministry of Planning and Investment), Quarter I-2024, Bac Ninh province ranked second in the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction with a total registered investment capital of almost USD 745.2 million, accounting for nearly 12.1% of total investment capital in the country. The achievement is primarily credited to the substantial investment in the province, particularly in developing high-quality industrial infrastructure and pre-built warehouses and factories.

With the strategic expansion of investment in key economic regions nationwide, in addition to projects in the Southern region, KCN Vietnam has also been actively investing in the Northern region with projects in Deep C (Hai Phong), Tan Hung (Bac Giang), An Phat (Hai Duong), and the project of ready-built factories and warehouses for lease in Thuan Thanh III Industrial Park – Zone B, Bac Ninh province.

This newest developed 14-hectare project of KCN Vietnam in Bac Ninh adheres to stringent modern industrial infrastructure standards. These include optimal ceiling heights, well-equipped fight-fighting systems, and efficient loading areas equipped with dock levelers. Furthermore, KCN Vietnam strongly emphasizes sustainable development with the implementation of solar power systems not only conserves resources but also contributes to environmental preservation efforts.

In addition to its prowess in infrastructure development, KCN Vietnam leads the way in providing comprehensive support to businesses throughout their investment and operational journey in Vietnam. This consultancy spans from providing insights into market dynamics, investment climate, and tax incentive policies to guiding investors through investment registration procedures, business establishment, and addressing inquiries. Services also include legal, tax, accounting, and human resources consultations. These comprehensive supports are invaluable for investors, significantly streamlining entry into the Vietnamese market and minimizing both time and costs, fortifying the competitive position of enterprises within the marketplace.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Cao - Deputy Head of Bac Ninh Industrial Zones Management Board shared: "Taking the roles of overseeing industrial zone operations within the province, we are thrilled and deeply value KCN Vietnam's investment choice to establish this ready-built warehouse and factory project in Bac Ninh. We are eager to witness promising outcomes of the project, as it will serve as an important precedent in bolstering the locality's capacity to attract FDI, sustaining its prominent position in national FDI attraction, and fostering swift and sustainable socio-economic progress within the region".

Mr. Truong Khac Nguyen Minh, Deputy General Director of KCN Vietnam, stated: "With the desire to accompany businesses and customers throughout the investment and sustainable business development process in Vietnam, we are confident that our new project in Bac Ninh will provide investors with additional choices when seeking high-quality ready-built warehouses and factories in Northern key economic area. In the coming time, KCN Vietnam will continue to intensify investment and develop many other industrial projects nationwide".

Benefiting from its strategic location advantage and commitment to sustainable investment practices, KCN Vietnam's latest ready-built factory and warehouse project in Bac Ninh is poised to generate significant competitive advantages. It is anticipated to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and play a pivotal role in advancing Bac Ninh province and the broader national economy. Additionally, the project is forecasted to generate numerous job opportunities for local community, thereby enhancing quality of life and fostering regional economic growth.

ABOUT KCN VIETNAM

Since 2021, KCN Vietnam was established to address the escalating demand for high-quality industrial rental properties. Our mission is to develop, design, and manage industrial and logistical infrastructures that enable businesses to leverage Vietnam's sustainable growth. We have laid a solid foundation with an initial land acquisition of approximately 200 hectares and an investment exceeding 300 million USD.

Our future trajectory involves expanding our portfolio to establish KCN Vietnam as the leading local industrial property platform. Our long-term vision centers on becoming the primary choice for our customers' needs and playing a pivotal role in Vietnam's global expansion as a sustainable industrial hub.

KCN Vietnam has been awarded the Best Industrial Developer title at the Vietnam Outstanding Property Awards 2023 by Nhip Cau Dau Tu Magazine, ranked among the Top 10 Developers in Vietnam 2023 at the BCI Asia Awards.

SOURCE KCN Vietnam