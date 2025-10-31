Keenon Humanoid Robot Joins Hotel Workforce, Pioneering World's First General-Purpose + Special-Purpose Robot Collaboration Model

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the XMAN-R1, a humanoid embodied service robot developed by Keenon Robotics – a global leader in general-purpose and special-purpose embodied humanoid robots – has been officially deployed at the Shangri-La Traders Hotel, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport. The hotel has not only become one staffed by humanoid robot servers but also establishes the world's first smart scenario model demonstrating collaborative operations between "General-Purpose + Special-Purpose" robots. Keenon's integrated robot matrix has been fully integrated into the hotel's operations, covering diverse scenarios such as front desk greetings, room cleaning, food and item delivery, and luggage handling.

The newly opened Shangri-La Traders Hotel, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, part of the Shangri-La Group portfolio, aims to create a benchmark for a new generation of business hotels combining efficiency and enjoyment. Facing challenges like high service demand and the critical need for consistent service quality, the hotel management sought technological innovation to optimize human resource allocation, strengthen service standardization, and create a unique stay experience for guests.

In this partnership, Keenon's humanoid service robot XMAN-R1 assumes the role of a greeter. Through natural language interaction and anthropomorphic actions, it can proactively greet arriving guests, engage in intelligent Q&A interactions, and present a welcome gift to each guest. Its smooth and natural service performance creates a highly technological and immersive experience for guests. Keenon's special-purpose robots also perform their respective duties diligently: the delivery robot W3 handles in-room deliveries; the high-payload transport robot S100 manages luggage; the cleaning robot C40 takes care of hotel cleaning; and food delivery within the hotel restaurant is handled by Keenon's T10 and T3 robots.

The XMAN-R1 is Keenon's humanoid service robot, developed based on vast amounts of real-world scenario data and designed with the philosophy of "Role-Oriented, User-Friendly, and Safety-First," enabling it to seamlessly adapt to the service industry scenarios Keenon has deeply cultivated for years. The core driving force behind it is the company's self-developed KOM2.0, the world's first Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model for the service industry, which forms the foundation of the robot's general intelligence. The vertically-optimized model for specific domains like hotels, KEENON ProS, acts like comprehensive "vocational training," equipping the robot with professional job skills. Keenon's proposed concept of "Robot Role-Orientation" involves deconstructing commercial service scenarios into independent work modules, where each module corresponds to a single, standardized role with clearly defined boundaries and responsibilities, establishing a precise "Robot-to-Role" correspondence. This approach is expected to accelerate the commercial application of embodied humanoid robots.

As a pioneer with 15 years of deep cultivation in the service robotics field, Keenon Robotics has successfully deployed its embodied robot solutions in over 60 countries and regions worldwide, with cumulative deployments exceeding 100,000 units. Addressing the unique challenges of the service industry – characterized by non-standardization, high dynamism, and strong interaction – Keenon's strategy of synergistic advancement between "General-Purpose" and "Special-Purpose" robots will faster promote the broader commercial adoption of embodied intelligence. Humanoid robots, with their anthropomorphic form, demonstrate innate advantages in environmental adaptation, intent understanding, and complex task execution; while special-purpose robots for delivery, cleaning, etc., achieve superior operational efficiency in their respective roles.

The successful deployment of this Keenon general-purpose and special-purpose robot portfolio at the Shangri-La Traders Hotel, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, not only embodies the concentration of Keenon's years of commercial scenario data accumulation and technological development but also signifies that embodied intelligence is now practically enhancing hotel operational quality and guest stay experiences in a more efficient and convenient manner, providing a highly valuable practical reference model for the industry's intelligent upgrade.

