KEENON Robotics and Truly Robotics Showcase New Cleaning Products at Food & Hotel Asia-HoReCa Singapore 2024, Pioneering Intelligent Services

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, showcased its latest innovations alongside partner, Truly Robotics, at Food & Hotel Asia-HoReCa Singapore 2024, Asia's premier food and hospitality exhibition. Together, they unveiled KEENON's new cleaning robot series and a comprehensive product lineup, offering attendees valuable insights into the practical applications of KEENON's delivery robots in the food and hospitality sectors, garnering significant attention from industry professionals and the public.

During the exhibition, KEENON Robotics showcased several products that drew considerable attention, particularly the newly launched KLEENBOT C20 and C25 cleaning robots, which stood out as key highlights. These robots are expertly designed for small and large spaces, respectively, combining functions like washing, sweeping, pushing, and vacuuming to deliver impressive performance and cleaning effectiveness.

The KLEENBOT C20 is specifically suited for compact areas such as cafés and hotel rooms, featuring a clever design that allows it to navigate easily in tight spaces, ensuring thorough cleaning of hard-to-reach spots like under beds and tables. Meanwhile, the KLEENBOT C25 is perfect for larger environments, including hotel lobbies, restaurants, and food processing areas. It efficiently tackles debris such as chips and coffee stains, using its powerful cleaning capabilities and effective operational modes to quickly cover extensive areas, creating a comfortable and healthy environment for users.

KEENON demonstrated the collaborative capabilities of its various robot models in diverse scenarios. Whether in restaurants, hotels, or other commercial settings, KEENON's service robots adeptly adapt, providing efficient and intelligent solutions that attracted many visitors eager to learn more and experience the products firsthand, earning great interest from attendees.

On-site, Mr. Wan Bin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of KEENON Robotics, and Mr. Simon Fang, Regional Sales Director for the Asia-Pacific, were present. Regarding the exhibition, COO Wan Bin remarked, "KEENON is delighted to showcase our latest technological advancements alongside Truly Robotics. We remain committed to exploring the limitless potential of service robot technology to provide our global customers with high-quality, comprehensive robotic solutions."

As a provider of robotics products and solutions, Truly Robotics offers a diverse range of technologies, spanning from the Internet of Things to artificial intelligence and facility management. Janice Yee, CEO of Truly Robotics, commented, "At Truly Robotics, we are proud to be working closely alongside KEENON to offer innovative robotics products and solutions to help our clients in achieving optimal outcomes for their business processes. The deployment of KEENON robots has been successfully proven to create optimal operating efficiency for our clients. We stand ready to support our clients in their journey of adoption of robotics products and solutions."

The exhibition runs until October 25 at Hall 4 of the Singapore Expo, booth 4K1-01. We invite everyone to visit and see the latest advancements in service robotics.

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

For more information, please visit https://www.keenon.com/

About Truly Robotics Pte Ltd

Truly Robotics aspires to be the leading service robots company in Singapore. The key focus of the company is on helping the clients to improve its productivity and efficiency through the adoption and deployment of cleaning and service robotics products and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.trulyrobotics.com.sg

SOURCE KEENON Robotics