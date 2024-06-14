KEENON Robotics Shines at SEOUL FOOD 2024 with Innovative Service Robotics Lineup

SEOUL, South Korea, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics showcased its impressive service robotics lineup at SEOUL FOOD 2024, organized by KOTRA and renowned as a premium B2B food and beverage exhibition in South Korea, held at KINTEX from 11-14 June 2024. Featuring the flagship DINERBOT T10, reliable T9, award-winning T8, multi-floor delivery BUTLERBOT W3, and heavy-load capacity KEENON S100, KEENON Robotics captivated attendees with its diverse range of innovative solutions. This marked the company's inaugural participation at SEOUL FOOD, underscoring its commitment to transforming the food and hospitality industries.

KEENON Robotics' booth at Seoul Food 2024

Each model at KEENON Robotics' booth attracted visitors with its unique features. The DINERBOT T10 offers a multi-modal interaction experience through voice, touch, and vision capabilities, embodying agility and capacity with its sleek design and advanced technology. With a carrying capacity of 40 kg, it can effortlessly navigate crowded and narrow spaces just 59cm wide, ensuring peak-hour efficiency in various foodservice environments like cafés, food courts, hotels, theme parks and more, enhancing customer engagement and service quality. Equipped with a 23.8" high-resolution screen for advertisements and multimedia display and smart self-pickup guidance, the DINERBOT T10 is ideal for delivery, bussing and marketing, ensuring seamless operations while prioritizing safety and reliability.

The DINERBOT T9 and Japan's 2023 Good Design Award-winning T8 showcased unparalleled reliability and design excellence. Additionally, the robots demonstrated integration with tablets for remote call and notification functions, highlighting their comprehensive communication capabilities.

Meanwhile, the BUTLERBOT W3 impressed with its private, hygienic, multi-floor delivery capabilities, and the KEENON S100 demonstrated its prowess in handling bulk loads, highlighting KEENON Robotics' technological advancements and focus on safe, efficient solutions.

Powered by robust research and development, KEENON Robotics continues to push the boundaries of hardware and software integration. Its autonomous positioning and navigation system, coupled with advanced perception and obstacle avoidance technologies, ensure seamless adaptation to complex real-world scenarios, enhancing operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.

With a presence in over 60 countries and regions worldwide, KEENON Robotics remains dedicated to driving innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. As it continues to expand its footprint, KEENON Robotics is poised to deliver even more advanced and intelligent robotic solutions, ushering in a new era of efficiency and productivity. Striving for excellence in service robotics, KEENON envisions a future where technology drives innovation across diverse industries. By exploring intelligent applications and business models, KEENON aims to deliver smarter, more convenient and efficient service experiences to Korean consumers, enriching lives and propelling the future of technology forward.

For more information and press inquiries, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.keenon.com/kr/

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

SOURCE Keenon Robotics