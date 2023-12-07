KEENON Robotics Unveils Groundbreaking DINERBOT T10 at Food & Hotel Hanoi 2023

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, leading global robotic service provider, introduces its latest breakthrough, the DINERBOT T10, in partnership with United Vision, at the Food & Hotel Hanoi 2023 hosted at the International Center for Exhibition (I.C.E) Hanoi. This cutting-edge, multifunctional serving robot showcases unprecedented versatility with multi-modal interaction and customization options through unique head accessories. The launch underscores KEENON's dedication to transforming the food and hospitality industries of Vietnam, presenting innovative solutions catered for this thriving market.

DINERBOT T10 (first robot from the left), DINERBOT T8 (second from the left) and DINERBOT T9 (right) at the booth

The DINERBOT T10 comes equipped with a range of features designed to redefine the dining experience. Featuring an open-design large-capacity tray and plate detection for seamless meal retrieval, the robot ensures efficiency in service. Enhanced motion control performance and an elevated chassis enable stable liquid delivery and effortless navigation through narrow passages, with an impressive minimum clearance of just 59cm.

Adding a touch of charm, the DINERBOT T10 boasts a 23.8-inch large screen supporting custom image and video playback for advertisements. Its flexible movable head, adorned with unique facial expressions, combined with a multi-modal design integrating voice, touch, and vision, make the robot agile and engaging. Head accessories are available for customization, allowing businesses to tailor the robot to individual preferences.

In addition, the showcase also includes the DINERBOT T9 among the impressive lineup of KEENON advanced service robots. With its user-friendly design and remarkable load capacity, combined with an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen and ergonomic structure, the DINERBOT T9 ensures effortless operation for staff and enhanced convenience for guests. Its adaptability to various operational needs within the food and hospitality sector makes it a valuable asset, streamlining tasks and elevating guest experiences.

KEENON Robotics takes pride in its robust research and development capabilities, with a team continuously working on new patented technologies for cutting-edge hardware and software enhancements. The company's delivery robots are equipped with a self-developed, fully autonomous positioning and navigation system. Paired with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies, these robots seamlessly adapt to complex real-world application scenarios. The auto-charging function ensures uninterrupted service, while accessories tailored to the hospitality sector, such as remote call and notification bells, enhance safety, reliability, and efficiency for the front-end guest experiences and business operations.

As KEENON Robotics continues to advance the Vietnamese market, the company remains dedicated to introducing a diverse range of innovative service robot products and comprehensive solutions. Tailored to empower and enhance various food and hospitality scenarios, KEENON's commitment extends to catering, cleaning, service and customer interaction and more.

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

