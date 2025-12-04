Kelun-Biotech and Crescent Biopharma Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Novel Oncology Therapeutics

Companies to advance CR-001, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, and SKB105, an integrin beta-6-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in global markets and China

Collaboration designed to accelerate and expand the development of synergistic combinations with CR-001 and ADCs, including SKB105

CR-001 and SKB105 on track to enter Phase 1/2 monotherapy clinical trials in Q1 2026 with combination studies to follow

CHENGDU, China and WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kelun-Biotech", 6990.HK), which focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and global collaboration of innovative biological drugs and small molecule drugs, and Crescent Biopharma, Inc. ("Crescent") (Nasdaq: CBIO), a biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize oncology therapeutics, including novel combinations.

The partnership involves Crescent's CR-001, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, and Kelun-Biotech's SKB105, an integrin beta-6 (ITGB6)-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a topoisomerase payload. Both candidates are being developed for the treatment of solid tumors and are expected to enter Phase 1/2 monotherapy clinical trials in the first quarter of 2026.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Crescent has granted Kelun-Biotech exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize CR-001 in Greater China (including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). In addition, Kelun-Biotech has granted Crescent exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize SKB105 in the United States, Europe and all other markets outside of Greater China. The partnership includes the development of these candidates as monotherapies, and also the evaluation of CR-001 in combination with SKB105.Both Crescent and Kelun-Biotech have the right to independently develop CR-001 in additional combinations, including combinations of CR-001 with proprietary ADC pipeline assets.

Dr. Michael Ge, chief executive officer of Kelun-Biotech, said, "We are pleased to have entered into a partnership with Crescent for two innovative assets, CR-001 and SKB105. This collaboration complements and strengthens our differentiated oncology pipeline by the addition of CR-001 and also enables us to advance the development of SKB105 in the global market, bolstering its potential commercial value and our global collaboration network. Our creative global partnership combines the capabilities of both companies to explore novel monotherapies and combination strategies for tumor treatments with SKB105 and CR-001. By leveraging China's abundant clinical resources and execution efficiency, we aim to expedite clinical development while rigorously maintaining the highest global standards. We believe this partnership creates a powerful synergy to maximize the potential of these two drug candidates for the treatment of patients in both China and the rest of the world."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Kelun-Biotech, an established leader in the development and commercialization of ADCs who shares our commitment to bringing next generation therapeutics that can improve outcomes for people living with cancer," said Joshua Brumm, chief executive officer of Crescent. "This collaboration expands our pipeline with the addition of SKB105, furthers our strategy of advancing multiple modalities across our portfolio, and accelerates our efforts to deliver synergistic combinations with CR-001, which has the potential to be a foundational backbone therapy. We look forward to working with Kelun-Biotech to drive innovative therapeutics with the potential to address multiple tumor types and transform cancer care."

Under the collaboration, Kelun-Biotech will receive an upfront payment of US$80 million from Crescent and is also eligible to receive additional milestones of up to US$1.25 billion, plus tiered middle single-digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales of SKB105. Kelun-Biotech is also eligible to receive additional payment from Crescent if Crescent undergoes a near-term change of control or enters into a sublicense agreement with a third party. Crescent will receive an upfront payment of US$20 million from Kelun-Biotech and is also eligible to receive additional milestones of up to US$30 million, plus tiered low to middle single digit royalties on net sales of CR-001.

About CR-001 (also known as SKB118)

CR-001 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody being developed for the treatment of solid tumors that combines two complementary, validated mechanisms in oncology via a blockade of PD-1 and VEGF. PD-1 checkpoint inhibition is aimed at restoring T cells' ability to recognize and destroy tumor cells, and blocking VEGF is intended for reducing blood supply to tumor cells and inhibiting tumor growth. In preclinical studies, CR-001 demonstrated cooperative pharmacology with increased binding to PD-1 and signal blockade in the presence of VEGF as well as robust anti-tumor activity. CR-001's anti-VEGF activity may also normalize the vasculature at the tumor site, which has the potential to improve the localization and effectiveness of combination therapies, such as the administration of CR-001 with antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). A global Phase 1/2 trial of CR-001 in patients with solid tumors is anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

About SKB105 (also known as CR-003)

SKB105 is a differentiated ADC targeting integrin beta-6 (ITGB6) with a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload. ITGB6 is overexpressed in many solid tumors, but shows minimal to no expression in most normal tissues, thereby potentially reducing the risk of systemic toxicity and off-target effects. SKB105 consists of an anti-ITGB6 fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody conjugated via a stable, clinically validated cleavable linker. The molecule incorporates proprietary Kthiol® irreversible conjugation technology, designed to enhance stability and tumor-specific payload delivery while reducing adverse effects. SKB105 demonstrated a favorable efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile in preclinical models. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SKB105 in patients with solid tumors is anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

About Kelun-Biotech

Kelun-Biotech (6990.HK) is a holding subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical (002422.SZ), which focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and global collaboration of innovative biological drugs and small molecule drugs. Kelun-Biotech focuses on major disease areas such as solid tumors, autoimmune, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases, and in establishing a globalized drug development and industrialization platform to address the unmet medical needs in China and the rest of world. Kelun-Biotech is committed to becoming a leading global enterprise in the field of innovative drugs. At present, Kelun-Biotech has more than 30 ongoing key innovative drug projects, of which 4 projects have been approved for marketing, 1 project is in the NDA stage and more than 10 projects are in the clinical stage. Kelun-Biotech has established one of the world's leading proprietary ADC and novel DC platforms, OptiDC™, and has 2 ADC projects approved for marketing, and multiple ADC and novel DC assets in clinical or preclinical research stage. For more information, please visit https://en.kelun-biotech.com/.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma's vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. Crescent 's pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow Crescent on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.