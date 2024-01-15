Kemin Industries Introduces New Global Tagline: Compelled by Curiosity™

New tagline reflects driving force behind company's vision to transform lives and the unifying quality shared among its global workforce and customers across industries

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, debuted its new global tagline today: Compelled by Curiosity™.

The tagline will be used worldwide to help demonstrate Kemin's innate curiosity as a company and how it compels the organization to innovate, collaborate, and explore endless possibilities. Built upon a solid foundation of science, Kemin uses creativity, in partnership with data, to create innovative solutions that address the needs of tomorrow. A shared spirit of curiosity unites the company's global workforce and is evident in Kemin's efforts to make life better for people, pets, animals, plants, and the planet.

"Compelled by Curiosity so perfectly captures the spirit of Kemin: we are a diverse workforce, spanning functions, industries, and regions, that is driven by a unifying curiosity, pushing us toward achieving our vision of transforming lives around the world," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "Kemin ingredients are found in so many everyday products—from the food we consume to the fuel powering our vehicles. We're able to apply our science and exemplary solutions that make life better for all of us. I'm thrilled that we now have a tagline that shares this message so succinctly with our employees, customers, and communities."

Created to elevate the Kemin brand identity and unify the company across multiple industries, the new tagline represents Kemin's history and future aspirations. Since the company began in 1961, curiosity has been at the heart of Kemin and its founders, R.W. and Mary Nelson. Their passion for serving others led them to create feed flavors, crop preservatives, and antioxidants for the agricultural industry, and they created one of Kemin's first products by mixing ingredients in a washing machine in R.W.'s father's sheep barn.

Now, more than six decades later, curiosity continues to drive Kemin forward in serving customers across industries and in more than 120 countries. With more than USD$1 billion in annual sales, the multinational, family-owned-and-operated company applies its expertise in molecular science and its core technologies to offer products with functional benefits that enhance the health and safety of people, pets, production animals, plants, and the planet.

"Our curiosity is what compels—and propels—us forward to discover answers to the world's questions by using science and a spirit of innovation. We look outside the laboratory to see the world, to look beyond what is—to see what could be," said Nelson. "Said simply, we are Compelled by Curiosity."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

