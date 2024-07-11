Kerry Logistics Network A Double Winner at the HKET Excellence Awards 2024 Recognised for Excellence in Global Logistics and Sustainable Logistics

HONG KONG, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) was a proud double winner at the Hong Kong Economic Times ('HKET') Excellence Awards 2024 (the 'Awards'), receiving the accolades of Excellence in Global Logistics and Excellence in Sustainable Logistics for its innovative supply chain solutions and steadfast commitment to sustainability.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are grateful to HKET for honouring us with the two accolades. These recognitions underscore our unwavering dedication to service excellence, innovation and efficiency, as well as highlight our vision to lead the global logistics industry towards a sustainable future. Through these endeavours, we strive to create a positive impact on the global supply chain while championing sustainability at the core of our business."

With the Excellence in Global Logistics award, KLN was commended for its preparedness for the unexpected changes in the global supply chain through the innovative freight solutions connecting Asia and Europe at a challenging time for sea shipments. It likewise earned praise for its ability to optimise its resources by leveraging the opportunities arising from the collaboration between its Integrated Logistics and International Freight Forwarding segments across regions, along with its utilisation of robots and automation at its logistics centres to boost operational efficiency.

The Excellence in Sustainable Logistics award recognised KLN for incorporating sustainability into its strategies and long-term development, in addition to KLN's role in driving transformation towards a greener logistics industry through its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. It was also lauded for delivering sustainable logistics solutions that embody its efforts in tackling climate change, minimising environmental footprint and sharing its Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') values with suppliers, and for making significant steps towards better ESG practices.

The Awards are organised by HKET, a leading financial media in Hong Kong, to celebrate the contributions made by outstanding companies to the society and their respective industries. The award recipients were chosen by a panel of judges according to four criteria: philosophy and value proposition, strategy and implementation, achievements and contributions, as well as future vision and plans.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About the HKET Excellence Awards

Organised by Hong Kong Economic Times, the "HKET Excellence Awards" recognise enterprises with outstanding performance, exceptional contributions and achievements towards the economic or social development of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in the previous year. At the same time, the Awards hope to foster industrial peers' mutual motivation, so as to promote the sustainable development of local enterprises and enhancement of product and service quality in a professional and innovative manner.

