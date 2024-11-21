Kerry Logistics Network Appoints Wong Siew Loong as Chief Commercial Officer for the Group & Managing Director for South East Asia

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wong Siew Loong as its Chief Commercial Officer for the Group and Managing Director for South East Asia. The appointment is a key step in accelerating KLN's growth strategy and advancing its development plan across the globe.

With more than 25 years of experience in the global transportation and logistics sector, Siew Loong joins KLN from Kuehne+Nagel where he last served as President of the Asia Pacific region and brings extensive international experience and proven track record. Based in Singapore, Siew Loong will lead KLN's global commercial growth strategies and operational advancement efforts to unlock new opportunities and drive greater growth.

Vic Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of KLN, said, "We are delighted to welcome Siew Loong to our leadership team. His vision for commercial excellence, along with his strong understanding of market dynamics and customer needs, will be invaluable as KLN continues to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers across regions and markets."

Commenting on his new appointment, Wong Siew Loong said, "I am excited to be joining KLN and bringing my commercial experience and insights to contribute value to its strategic development and long-term growth. I look forward to working collaboratively with the talented team across the network to drive success."

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

