Kerry Logistics Network Celebrates Ninth Win of the Asian 3PL of the Year Title At the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to receive the Asian 3PL of the Year title for the ninth time at the Supply Chain Asia Awards (the 'Awards') 2024 held in Bangkok, Thailand. The accolade once again affirmed KLN's standing as the leading logistics service provider in Asia.

Winning the Asian 3PL of the Year title for the ninth time was a testament to KLN's consistent service excellence, its extensive coverage in Asia and responsiveness to market dynamics. In 2024 1H, KLN's integrated logistics business in Asia registered growth riding on the market expansion in Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines and India, as well as the stable performance of Kerry Siam Seaport in Thailand. Its extensive presence across Southeast Asia also allowed KLN to capitalise on the supply chain shifts to the region from the Mainland of China.

Vic Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are grateful for Supply Chain Asia's long-standing support and recognition of our achievements in Asia. As an Asia-based, global 3PL, we are dedicated to keeping supply chains in motion, as well as offering tailor-made innovative logistics solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers. Our commitment to service excellence is enduring and absolute. We will continue to make the best efforts to serve our customers and provide solutions that help them grow their business while adapting to the ever-changing logistics landscape."

Organised annually by Supply Chain Asia for nearly two decades, the Awards celebrate outstanding logistics and supply chain achievements, and aim to strengthen ties across the industry. The Asian 3PL of the Year accolade is one of the Competing Corporate Awards that recognise superior performance and innovation, voted by a panel of industry experts.

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

Held annually since the founding of Supply Chain Asia, a not-for-profit professional body that aims to bring professionals from within the logistics and supply chain industry together, the Supply Chain Asia Awards ceremony has been one of the most enduring platforms that continues to bring recognition and profile to the supply chain and logistics industry. Over the years, the event has evolved into a celebration of industry successes as well as an annual affair that brings together leading senior executives, veterans and industry professionals.

