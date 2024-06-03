Kerry Logistics Network Commended for Comprehensive Climate Disclosure at the HKQAA Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2024

HONG KONG, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to be recognised once again by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency ('HKQAA'), winning the Pioneering Award for Climate Disclosure Contribution for its notable efforts and improvement in sustainability reporting at the Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2024 (the 'Awards'). KLN was also the recipient of the Pioneering Award for ESG Disclosure Contribution in

2023.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are thrilled to be recognised again by the HKQAA for our efforts towards achieving our sustainability ambitions. In the past year, KLN has made substantial headway in climate-related disclosures and reaffirmed its ESG commitment. In addition to the assessments and evaluations of our ongoing sustainability initiatives, we have also studied at the board level the emerging ESG issues and challenges to enable informed decision-making. Such vision and execution should set new benchmarks for the logistics sector, so that together with our stakeholders, we can co-create a safer, greener and better-connected world."

Organised by the HKQAA, the Awards aim to drive sustainable development and nurture a green economy. At the Awards, KLN was particularly commended for its disclosure on operational risks and opportunities in accordance with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) requirements, as well as the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About The HKQAA Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards

The Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) organises the "Hong Kong Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2024", which features four areas of commendation: "Sustainable Property/Facility", "Liveable City Construction", "Liveable City Living", "Contribution to Building the Liveable City" and "Contribution to Shaping a Sustainable Community". The Awards recognise organisations' efforts and contributions in promoting a low-carbon economy and social sustainability, while encouraging the business community to strive for continuous improvement, and as a result, enhancing business resilience and sustainability performance, and fostering a green economy and liveable city.

