Kerry Logistics Network Lauded for its Sustainability and ESG Credentials

By the Hong Kong Sustainability Award and Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been lauded for its sustainability credentials by the Hong Kong Sustainability Award ('HKSA') and the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition ('Bloomberg'). KLN was conferred the Merit Award (Large Organisation Category) by the HKSA and named as an ESG Leading Enterprise 2024 in Category I: Market capitalisation over HK$12 billion by Bloomberg.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of KLN, said, "We are delighted that our sustainability aspirations and achievements have been acknowledged by these two prestigious accolades. KLN strives to raise the bar for sustainable logistics solutions across the industry by putting our sustainability ambitions into action. We are also constantly refining our initiatives to increase the use of green energy, to magnify the positive social impact on the communities in which we operate, and to improve our reporting and risk assessment methodologies. As our sustainability journey progresses, we remain committed as ever to driving transformation towards a more sustainable logistics industry and in extension, paving the way towards a sustainable world."

With the Merit Award (Large Organisation Category), KLN was commended for its outstanding achievements in financial, social and environmental sustainability by the HKSA, which was organised by the Hong Kong Management Association. KLN's effective policies, seamless execution and measurable positive impact in the said areas, along with notable performance in management commitment and stakeholder engagement garnered recognition.

KLN's exceptional performance in ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) also earned it the "ESG Leading Enterprises 2024" accolade, which recognised KLN's ESG performance as the best in its industry. This year marked the sixth time KLN has won the accolade, which was co-organised by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition and Deloitte with the aim of fostering a sustainable business culture that impacts positively on the environment and the community.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About the Hong Kong Sustainability Award

In view of the growing importance of Sustainability among the business community, The Hong Kong Management Association launched the Hong Kong Sustainability Award in October 2016 as a long-term initiative to promote sustainability. Since its inception, the Award has garnered strong interest from over 100 organizations in each edition, with small and medium-sized enterprises comprising half of the participants. It is positive proof that regardless of the company's size, scale and nature of its business, sustainability can become a staple of its operation and culture. Comprehensive sustainability casebooks have been built by the winning organizations of this Award, and are expected to exert substantial influence on other companies in taking a bigger step forward on their sustainability journey.

About Bloomberg Businessweek ESG Leading Enterprises

As one of the most influential business magazines in Hong Kong with a global vision and Greater China connection, the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek maintains a keen focus on the development of ESG. It collaborates with Deloitte in co-presenting the ESG Leading Enterprises campaign. By recognising Hong Kong-listed companies and asset management companies with outstanding ESG performance, the campaign aims at encouraging enterprises to strive for excellence in ESG practices, ultimately to foster a sustainable business culture with positive impact on the environment and society.

SOURCE Kerry Logistics Network Limited