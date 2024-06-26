Kerry Logistics Network Named Best 3PL Provider for a Record Ninth Time And Best Logistics Service Provider - Air for the Seventh Time At 2024 AFLAS Awards

HONG KONG, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to be named the Best 3PL Provider for a record ninth consecutive time and the Best Logistics Service Provider - Air for the seventh time at the 2024 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards ('AFLAS Awards') held in Shanghai last night, demonstrating its consistent service excellence, strong air freight capabilities and reliability as a supply chain partner for its customers worldwide.

Vic Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are thrilled to retain the two accolades at the AFLAS Awards. We are grateful to the award organiser for recognising our unwavering efforts and to our customers for their enduring trust and support. While our commitment to service excellence is steadfast and constant, we are innovative in our logistics solutions and flexible in accommodating our customers' changing needs, especially at a time of turbulence in the global supply chain. Our reliability and resilience will continue to serve our customers well and enable us to make the best of the changing logistics landscape to capture market opportunities."

In 2023, KLN expanded its after-sales services to the electronics and technology supply chain to add value to the consumer experience. It has also implemented the "KOOLBee" sorting robots for a global fast fashion brand to enhance sorting productivity and delivery efficiency. As the volatility in the freight market intensified in late 2023, KLN offered alternative services to customers with its innovative sea-air and road-air freight solutions connecting Asia and Europe, which reduce lead times and costs. Earlier in 2024, KLN acquired a majority stake in leading French international freight forwarding company Business By Air SAS to strengthen KLN's position in the EMEA region and international freight forwarding capabilities across the globe.

The AFLAS Awards were inaugurated in 1986 by Asia Cargo News to recognise leading service providers of the shipping and supply chain industry in the Asia Pacific region, highlighting their leadership, consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. Winners were voted by more than 15,000 Asia Cargo News readers, representing the consensus of the freight and logistics industry players in the region.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

Established by the air freight, sea freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News in 1986, the annual Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards recognise excellence in service providers in the freight and logistics industry. The winners were nominated and voted by readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News, making the results the opinion of service users.

