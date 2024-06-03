Kerry Logistics Network Named Global Logistics Company of Excellence by Hong Kong Economic Journal Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence 2024

HONG KONG, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has been named the Global Logistics Company of Excellence by the Hong Kong Economic Journal Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence (the 'Awards') 2024, for its excellent corporate branding, diversified logistics solutions and outstanding social contributions.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics North Asia of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted to receive this accolade, which is a testament to our dedication to constantly enhancing our service quality and fulfilling our social responsibilities. At Kerry Logistics Network, we strive to drive the global logistics industry forward through technological innovations and diversified service offerings. We are also determined to continue leveraging our unique position as an Asian-based global 3PL to provide highly customised and sustainable supply chain solutions that create value for our customers and the communities in which we operate."

KLN was recognised for its outstanding management capabilities, innovative mindset and cutting-edge technology, which enable it to adapt to market developments and elevate its brand value through innovations. It has made sustained efforts in adopting technological advances, such as implementing the sorting robot KOOLBee to increase sorting productivity and delivery efficiency, as well as speedy and cost-effective services that accommodate the rapidly changing international freight market, namely, the freight solutions connecting Asia and Europe as alternative services for customers during supply chain disruptions. KLN was also commended for its social performance, including the establishment of the WE KARE caring platform to enhance employee wellbeing and its commitment to driving positive change in sustainability across the globe.

The Awards are organised annually by the Hong Kong Economic Journal to recognise corporate brands that demonstrate excellence in branding, customer satisfaction and social contributions. Award recipients are determined by professionals, chambers of commerce, industry leaders and a panel of judges.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About the Hong Kong Economic Journal Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence

Organised by the Hong Kong Economic Journal, the Corporate Brand Awards of Excellence select outstanding corporate brands in four areas: property and finance, information and technology, retail and lifestyle, and social responsibility and services. The Awards aim to commend corporate teams' efforts and achievements in the past year and encourage industries to constantly improve.

SOURCE Kerry Logistics Network Limited