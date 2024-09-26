Kerry Logistics Network Receives ESG Achievement Awards for the Third Year Running

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) was delighted to receive the ESG Benchmark Award – Silver Award and the Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Award at the ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024 (the 'Awards'), which marked the third consecutive year that KLN has been recognised by the Awards for its exceptional Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') and sustainability performance.

KLN was commended for its management of ESG practices, in addition to its inclusivity, materiality and responsiveness in achieving sustainability, as well as governing accountability, completeness in reporting data, and management of country and industry risks.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are grateful for the Awards' recognition of our commitment to upholding the highest standards of ESG practices and the progresses we have made in putting sustainable logistics solutions in action. We are constantly endeavouring to grow the reach and expanse of our environmental and social initiatives as we adjust our sustainability strategies. In 2023, we completed the first phase of our climate risk assessment and developed a sophisticated tool that helps us analyse our emissions data and identify hotspots for reducing our areas of highest impact. Going forward, we will continue our efforts in generating long-term value for our stakeholders, the environment and society at large, and in working towards our goal of pursuing responsible and positive business growth with our business partners."

Now in its fourth edition, the Awards are organised annually by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB). With "Driving Positive Change: Innovations in Sustainable Practices and Responsible Risk Management" as the focus and theme this year, the Awards celebrate organisations and professionals who bring about positive transformation through their sustainable practices.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About The Institute of ESG & Benchmark

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2020, which endeavours to elevate stakeholders' awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) across all industry sectors. By organising ESG relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development in Hong Kong and Asia.

SOURCE Kerry Logistics Network Limited