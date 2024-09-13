Kerry Logistics Network Sweeps Nine Institutional Investor Rankings, Wins "Most Honored Company" Accolade for the Ninth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to receive a total of nine accolades at Institutional Investor's All-Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings 2024, conducted by Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research). KLN has retained the "Most Honored Company" designation for the ninth consecutive year, while taking the top rank for Best Company Board in the Transportation sector. KLN also placed first across seven categories for small & midcap companies in the Transportation sector based on combined buy- and sell-side votes.

KLN and its key executives secured first place in the following categories, voted by buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover Asia:

All-Asia Executive Team 2024:

Most Honored Company

Best Company Board (Transportation Sector)

All-Asia Executive Team, Small & Midcap, Transportation Sector:

Best CEO – Vic Cheung

Best CFO – Ellis Cheng

Best Company Board

Best Investor Relations Professional – Iris Tsang

Best Investor Relations Program

Best Investor Relations Team

Best ESG Program

Vic Cheung, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "The nine accolades we received highlight the growing recognition of KLN among the investor community in Asia. The first-place rankings in different categories also validate the effectiveness of our proactive investor relations strategy and comprehensive engagement programmes. We would like to thank Institutional Investor and the capital community for their recognition, support and insights. Looking ahead, we will maintain our diverse and open communication channels, and remain proactive and transparent in our disclosure, with the aim of creating long-term value for all stakeholders through sustainable practices."

Institutional Investor's All-Asia Executive Team rankings consolidate the ratings from over 6,000 investment professionals at 1,646 financial services firms, providing a comprehensive review of the performance of corporate management and investor relations programmes of listed companies.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About Institutional Investorh

Institutional Investor is a leading international business to business publisher, focused primarily on international finance. It publishes premium journalism, newsletters and research. It also runs conferences, seminars and training courses and is a provider of electronic business information through its capital market databases and emerging markets information service.

SOURCE Kerry Logistics Network Limited