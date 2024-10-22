Kerry Logistics Network Wins Cross-border Corporate - Leadership Award at the Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards for Second Year Running

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has received the Cross-border Corporate - Leadership Award at the Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards (the 'Awards') for the second year in a row for its outstanding business performance.

KLN was recognised for its far-reaching global network that spans 60 countries and territories, its resilience and responsiveness in adapting to the changing global logistics environment, as well as its forward-looking strategies that aim to propel the industry into the future. In 2024, when regular sea shipments were subject to prolonged disruptions, KLN made use of its comprehensive Eurasian land freight capabilities and global connectivity to provide innovative freight solutions connecting Asia and Europe. It also boosted its international freight forwarding capabilities worldwide by acquiring a majority stake in Business By Air SAS, a leading French international freight forwarding company serving diverse industrial clients.

Vic Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted to receive the accolade for the second consecutive year, which is a testament to KLN's global presence and the role it plays in cross-border trade. During a time when the global logistics market is highly volatile, KLN has been able to ride the waves by leveraging its resilience and agility, providing flexible and cost-effective solutions to its customers. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our geographical coverage to capture more opportunities arising from the shifts in the supply chain, while remaining committed to service excellence, putting our customers first."

Organised annually by Standard Chartered and co-organised by the Hong Kong Economic Journal, the Awards recognise companies for their achievements in cross-border business, sustainable development, innovative business, and digital transformation.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards

Organised by Standard Chartered with Hong Kong Economic Journal as the co-organiser, the "Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards" aims to recognise corporates with outstanding performance over the past year, in particular in the areas of cross-border business, sustainable development, innovative business and digital transformation, contributing to the economic development. At the same time, the Awards hope to strengthen communication among business elites, promote market growth, and enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in an all-round way.

