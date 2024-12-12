Kerry Logistics Network Wins HKEJ Listed Company Awards of Excellence and IR Magazine Award

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) was once again recognised for its exceptional business and investor relations (IR) performances over the past year, winning the Hong Kong Economic Journal Listed Company Awards of Excellence (the 'HKEJ Awards') 2024 in the Main Board category, as well as the IR Magazine Awards Greater China 2024 (the 'IR Awards') in the Best in Sector: Industrials & materials category.

Vic Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of KLN, said, "Thank you to the organisers for presenting us the awards, and thank you to our business and IR teams for making this happen. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the logistics sector, we believe KLN has showcased its agility in adapting to macro shocks, turning challenges into opportunities, while showing proactiveness in investor communication and engagement. With the input of our stakeholders, we are also examining various emerging sustainability issues during the year, to further guide our decision-making and solidify our business. Going forward, we will be committed as ever to creating value for our stakeholders, and will look to offer our customers with efficient and innovative supply chain solutions, while maintaining open bilateral communication with our communities."

Organised by Hong Kong financial media The Hong Kong Economic Journal, the HKEJ Awards select a shortlist of winners based on the Piotroski F-score, number of analyst recommendations, share price and financial performances. The winning companies are evaluated by a panel of judges made up of industry leaders, chambers of commerce, professional advisors and the organiser.

The IR Awards - Best in Sector accolades, organised by the internationally renowned IR Magazine, are voted by hundreds of buy-side and sell-side analysts and portfolio managers to commend companies with the best IR performance in the Greater China region. KLN was recognised by the regional investor community for its excellence in providing IR services.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About Hong Kong Economic Journal Listed Company Awards of Excellence

Organised annually by Hong Kong Economic Journal, a financial media outlet in Hong Kong, the Listed Company Awards of Excellence invite influential leaders from the finance sector, serving as jury members to select listed companies with outstanding performance. Through its professional, objective and rigorous process, it aims to offer market recognition to listed companies, while serving as an important indicator for the investment community.

About IR Magazine Awards

For the past three decades, IR Magazine has honored excellence in investor relations around the world. Its Greater China Awards presents two types of awards categories – researched and nominated – both celebrating the success of those individuals and companies that are leading the way in IR in Greater China. The awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who vote for the companies, IROs and senior management who provide them with the best IR service across Greater China.

SOURCE Kerry Logistics Network Limited