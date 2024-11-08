Kerry Logistics Network's Sustainability Achievements Honoured at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2024

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be recognised for its sustainability achievements by receiving the Platinum Award from The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2024 (the 'Awards'), presented in Singapore last night. During the event, KLN also won the accolade of Best Initiative in Environmental Responsibility for the first time and was named the Best Sustainability Team for the third consecutive year.

KLN has been making significant progress towards achieving sustainability. For example, in its warehouse operations, KLN officially began using refrigerants at one of the cold storage facilities in Hong Kong with an environmentally friendly mixture of natural gases in 2023, which earned it the Best Initiative in Environmental Responsibility at the Awards.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted with the accolades conferred by the Awards, which serve as affirmation and encouragement for our ongoing programmes to drive transformation towards a more sustainable logistics industry. Apart from taking major strides towards achieving our net zero target by 2050, our Sustainability Action Teams have further developed a relevant plan to work collaboratively with business partners and other key stakeholders towards our collective decarbonisation and net zero goals. We will continue to advance our strategy of pursuing responsible growth by implementing sustainable logistics solutions as we strive to create long-lasting value for our stakeholders."

Celebrating its 25th edition this year, the Awards are organised annually by the regional financial magazine The Asset since 2000, making the programme the longest running ESG awards in Asia.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About The Asset ESG Corporate Awards

The Asset ESG Corporate Awards offer a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies with regard to corporate sustainability. The criteria used to assess the companies include a range of metrics of financial performance, which are also a proxy for gauging management acumen. Companies are also evaluated according to the quality of their governance, social responsibility, environmental responsibility and investor relations.

