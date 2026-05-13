Kia Opens PV5 Orders in Japan, Launching Customer-Centric PBV Business Platform

Kia opens orders for PV5, its first dedicated PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) model, in Japan

PV5 offers flexible vehicle architecture and advanced technologies tailored to Japanese customers' needs

PV5 Passenger five-seater and PV5 Cargo models to launch first, with plans to expand line-up to include PV5 Passenger seven-seater and WAV variant

Kia PBV Japan, established in partnership with Sojitz Corporation, provides dedicated local platform covering sales, aftersales service and operations

SEOUL, South Korea and TOKYO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation today launched the Kia PV5 in Japan, opening customer orders for its first dedicated PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) model to enhance the company's long-term PBV strategy in the Japanese market.

Kia is launching the PV5 in Japan through Kia PBV Japan, a dedicated local entity established in partnership with Sojitz Corporation. The partnership provides Kia with an effective market-entry platform covering sales, aftersales service, maintenance, and vehicle operations.

(From left) Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Business Division at Kia, and Yasunari Tajima, CEO of Kia PBV Japan View PDF

Kia held an official launch event with Sojitz Corporation at the Kia PBV Japan Tokyo Nishi flagship store, attended by Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Business Division at Kia, and Yasunari Tajima, CEO of Kia PBV Japan, along with other key stakeholders.

Kia will initially introduce the PV5 Passenger five-seater and PV5 Cargo models in Japan, then expand the lineup with the PV5 Passenger seven-seater and PV5 Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle in the future. Kia also plans to broaden its PBV business by introducing the larger PV7 in 2028.

"The launch of the Kia PV5 in Japan is an important milestone that demonstrates the competitiveness of Kia's PBV offering and global brand appeal. We will continue to build long-term trust through a customer-focused experience and responsible approach, while further strengthening our role as a reliable partner in the transition to electrification." – Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Business Division at Kia.

The PV5 has been developed to support a broad range of business, passenger and lifestyle mobility needs in Japan through a combination of its dedicated EV architecture, flexible vehicle configurations that allow up to 16 body configurations, and advanced technologies tailored to local customer requirements.

Following the PV5's introduction at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Kia is now accelerating its PBV business model into full commercial operation through Kia PBV Japan, enabling local sales, aftersales service and operational support for customers.

Kia PBV Japan has been established in partnership with Sojitz Corporation, one of Japan's leading general trading companies with extensive experience across the automotive, infrastructure and energy sectors, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sojitz.

Kia PBV Japan currently operates seven dealerships, including the directly operated Tokyo Nishi flagship store, alongside 52 service centers. The company plans to expand its network to further strengthen long-term customer support. Within the year, the network is expected to expand to 11 directly operated stores and 100 service centers.

SOURCE Kia Corporation