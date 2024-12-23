Kickstart 2025 with Expert Holiday Health Tips

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) celebrates 50 years of excellence in patient care, it's a moment to reflect on how small, proactive steps can make a significant difference to your health. The holiday season is a time of joy, but it also brings unique challenges, from indulgent meals to increased stress and hectic schedules. To help you stay on top of your health, PHKL's medical experts share practical advice for a healthy, vibrant, and worry-free start to 2025.

Savour Holiday Feasts Without Digestive Discomfort

Image from Pexel.

The holidays bring an irresistible array of rich foods, from buttery cookies to indulgent feasts. But for those with conditions like GERD, IBS, or sensitive stomachs, these treats can come at a discomfort. Dr Gew Lai Teck, Consultant Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist , shares practical tips to help you navigate the holiday table with confidence and comfort:

Pace Yourself: With so many delicious options, it's tempting to dive in, but eating slowly allows your body to register fullness and prevents overeating. Small portions can also help you savor every bite.

Avoid Trigger Foods: Rich dishes high in refined sugar, dairy, or wheat can irritate your digestive system. Be mindful of your limits and enjoy these foods in moderation.

Stay Hydrated: Hydration plays a vital role in digestive health. Drinking plenty of water can help manage symptoms while minimising intake of carbonated drinks and alcohol, which may irritate the digestive tract or trigger GERD.

Pro Tip: Remember, the holidays are about joy and connection. Dr Gew advises: "Indulge mindfully, prioritise balance, and enjoy the festivities with your loved ones."

Celebrate the Season with a Healthy Heart

The holidays can strain even the healthiest hearts, with high-sodium feasts, stressful schedules, and disrupted routines. For those with existing heart conditions, the season can pose added risks. Dr Faizal Khan, Consultant Cardiologist , recommends these heart-smart strategies:

Moderation is Key: Festive meals and drinks are a big part of the holidays, but moderation is key. Opt for small, healthy swaps to enjoy your favourites without overindulging. Be mindful of your salt intake, as excessive sodium can increase blood pressure and strain your heart.

Stay Active: Incorporate at least 150 minutes of movement weekly. A family walk, a friendly dance-off, or even light stretching can do wonders for your heart.

Take Your Medications: With the busyness of the season, it's easy to forget medications or miss refills. Make a plan to stay on track, whether by setting reminders, keeping medications with you while travelling, or ensuring prescriptions are filled in advance.

Knowing the Warning Signs: Heart attack symptoms can differ between men and women, making it vital to know the warning signs. Early recognition and calling 9-9-9 can save lives and reduce heart damage.

Protect Your Joints During Holiday Preparations

Holiday activities like decorating, shopping, and cooking are all part of the fun—but they can take a toll on your joints. Dr Mohamed Ashraff, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon , shares practical advice to stay pain-free:

Prevent Tripping Hazards: Holiday celebrations often involve extra clutter—presents, decorations, and extension cords—that can create tripping risks. Keep walkways clear, especially if you have elderly visitors or young children. Secure extension cords away from high-traffic areas, and remove throw rugs that can be surprisingly hazardous. Remember, falls can have serious consequences, particularly for older adults, so preventing them should be everyone's responsibility.

Protect Your Joints During Long Tasks: Standing for hours while cooking, shopping, or decorating can take a toll on your lower back, knees, and feet. Dr Mohamed Ashraff recommends incorporating ergonomic practices to reduce strain:

Alternate between sitting and standing during tasks.

Wear supportive footwear to cushion your joints.

Use anti-fatigue mats when standing for long periods.

Incorporate regular stretching or yoga to ease stiffness and improve circulation.

If chronic joint pain persists, consider consulting a specialist for effective management strategies, such as physiotherapy or joint care supplements.

Stay Healthy During Holiday Travels

Long journeys and holiday indulgences can take a toll on urinary health, especially for those with conditions like kidney stones or bladder infections. Dr Poongkodi Nagappan, Consultant Urologist , offers these tips:

Manage Sodium Intake: Festive meals can be high in salt, which can lead to dehydration and increase the risk of kidney stones. Balance indulgent foods with water-rich options like fruits and vegetables.

Don't Skimp on Restroom Breaks: During long trips, resist the urge to "hold it in," as this can strain your bladder and increase the risk of infections. Plan stops into your itinerary or prioritize breaks during travel.

BPH Awareness for Men: For men with an enlarged prostate, diuretics like caffeine or alcohol can worsen symptoms. Stay mindful and pace your consumption to avoid discomfort.

Stay Hydrated but Balanced: Drink water regularly, but avoid overloading your bladder before long car rides or flights. Keep fluids consistent and moderate.

As PHKL celebrates five decades of service, its experts remain committed to empowering Malaysians to take control of their well-being. Whether it's navigating the holidays or starting the year with a health check-up, PHKL's state-of-the-art Centres of Excellence and specialists are here to guide you every step of the way.

Make your health a priority this holiday season and step into 2025 feeling your best. Explore more expert health advice and facts on PHKL's YouTube channel or visit www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur to learn more about our wellness packages, consultations, and events.

Together, let's stay informed and make 2025 your healthiest year!

Download the press release and images from this link .

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For five decades, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has been the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly delivering exceptional care to patients from all walks of life. Since its inception in 1974 with just 68 beds and 20 medical specialists, the hospital has grown into a healthcare icon today with 499 beds, over 200 consultants and counting. Our pursuit of quality healthcare, clinical excellence, and cutting-edge technology is underscored by our service quality and dedication towards clinical research.

This has earned us accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Additionally, we hold certification as a Baby-Friendly Hospital and is a preferred hospital in Malaysia by the World Health Organization (WHO). As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur looks to the future, unwaveringly committed to continuing its legacy of excellence with world-class healthcare services and innovative treatments for generations to come. Learn more at www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur .

SOURCE Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur