KLM unveils "Travel Well" to redefine the travel experience

BEIJING, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLM recently launched its latest brand platform, KLM Travel Well. This platform is designed to inspire and enable travelers to make more meaningful connections with people, places and experiences when they travel. With this platform, KLM is calling on people to move beyond the "well-traveled" autopilot that emphasizes ticking off destinations to a true "meaningful travel" experience that prioritizes real connections with people, places and experiences.

Barry ter Voert, CXO & EVP Business Development, KLM, commented: "More than just an airline, KLM aspires to become a true enabler to a more connected and meaningful travel experience, which means, at KLM, we're not just about flying people from point A to point B: we're focused on fostering a sense of connection and belonging for every traveler. Travel memories aren't about counting trips. It's about valuing meaningful connections with destinations, people, and experiences. Quality, not quantity, defines each journey, where you consistently come back to KLM's personal and hospitable atmosphere."

Travel Well, redefining a future-proof travel experience

For more than 100 years, KLM has been a pioneer in aviation, helping travelers reach destinations around the world with its signature thoughtful, caring and reliable service. With a broad audience in mind, KLM aims to make travel more meaningful for everyone - customers, travelers, locals, economies and communities - through three key pillars: creating meaningful experiences, meaningful connections and meaningful innovations.

Recent research conducted by KLM with Norstat indicates that people want to change how they travel: 3 out of 4 travelers indicate they would like to travel more meaningfully on their next trip, especially Gen Z and Millennials. According to the research, a shift in travel mindset is observed: 97% of Chinese travelers express a desire for meaningful experiences on their next trip with 89% prioritizing meaningful connections with people and places over simply visiting destinations. For them, meaningful travel is all about connecting with their own self, connecting with the natural environment and enjoying spontaneity.

The decision to launch Travel Well resonates with traveler's needs and stems from KLM's commitment to enhancing the meaningfulness of every traveler's journey. Guided by Travel Well, KLM will continue to prioritize genuine connections with travelers, embedding thoughtfulness and care about each and every journey into all aspects of the KLM experience: to do our own small part in creating more meaningful - and therefore more memorable and enjoyable - travel experiences.

KLM, an enabler to a more connected and meaningful travel experience

KLM strives to inspire travelers to explore new destinations and embrace diverse cultures, while facilitating opportunities for meaningful connections along the way. By introducing next-generation aircraft, integrating AI technology, offering more spacious seating, fine dining, augmented entertainment and other service upgrades both on the ground and in the air, we ensure enhanced comfort for every traveler. In addition, through our travel guides, curated recommendations for places and activities, we enable travelers to delve deeper into the cultural fabric of their destinations, weaving connections with local communities and experiences.

KLM offers travelers the opportunity to purchase an additional SAF contribution during booking, which helps to reduce air travel's dependence on fossil fuels and makes a meaningful contribution to sustainable air travel.

Wouter Vermeulen, General Manager for Greater China, Air France KLM said: "We are honored to introduce this innovative brand platform to our Chinese customers. As an airline, our services extend beyond mere air travel; we encourage our customers to join us in a profound quest of the essence of meaningful travel. We invite reflections on the motivations and methods of their journeys, whether for personal growth or for broader societal benefits. We are dedicated to guiding travelers on meaningful adventures, uncovering the deeper values behind their journeys, and invite them to embark on a journey like never before, where every moment is an opportunity to Travel Well. Embrace meaningful travel, choose KLM."

The Travel Well platform is just the beginning of KLM's multi-year commitment to enable people to make more meaningful connections with people, places and experiences while traveling. KLM has been committed to providing world-class service to its Chinese customers since its first commercial flight to China in 1948. In the Spring/Summer 2024 season, KLM will operate 23 weekly passenger flights to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol from March 31 to October 26, from 4 destinations in Greater China: Beijing (7 weekly flights), Shanghai (7 weekly flights), Hong Kong (4 weekly flights) and Taipei (5 weekly flights). The flights will be operated with Boeing 777 and 787-9 aircraft.

