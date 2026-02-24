Klook and Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau sign MoU to advance inbound tourism and foster socio-economic development throughout Osaka Prefecture

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook , a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, today announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (OCTB) .

This collaboration reflects a broader shift toward discovery-led destination development, bringing together Klook's data and digital infrastructure with OCTB's on-the-ground expertise to shape how travelers experience Osaka beyond its city center.

Left to right: Hiroshi Mizohata, Chairman of the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau and Wataru Masuda, General Manager, Klook Japan

Under the MoU, Klook and OCTB will collaborate on joint content development and online promotions, mutual data sharing and analysis to better understand inbound travel behavior, sustainable tourism initiatives aimed at managing visitor flows, and deployment of digital solutions to enhance traveler convenience and support local tourism stakeholders.

"Osaka tourism is currently at a structural turning point. Beyond simply increasing visitor numbers, it is essential to create experiential value across the entire prefecture and to pursue continuous improvement based on data. This partnership aims to refine the unique strengths of each municipality into market-ready products and to create an environment in which travelers can more easily discover new and exciting experiences. By combining Klook's market data and expertise with OCTB's research capabilities and regional knowledge, we will work together to build effective strategies that achieve both broader economic impact and sustainable growth," says Hiroshi Mizohata, Chairman of the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau.

From Gateway City to Regional Ecosystem

Insights from Klook's Travel Pulse 2026, an annual study surveying 11,000 travelers across 20 markets, signal strong global momentum behind Osaka.

Among travelers who have selected Japan as their must-visit destination in 2026, 48.6% plan to include Osaka in their itinerary. Intent is stronger among Millennials (53.4%), outpacing Gen Z travelers (43.5%). Given Millennials' higher spending power, this signals positive momentum for tourism spending in Osaka.

Osaka is evolving not only as a destination in its own right, but increasingly as a key gateway connecting travelers to surrounding regions.

Klook's owned platform data over the past 12 months reinforces this shift, with mobility-related bookings — from JR Kansai passes and Shinkansen tickets to car rentals — as one of the top categories in Japan. This suggests that inbound travelers are exploring the destination more extensively.

Together, these signals point to a broader evolution in travel behavior: major cities are becoming launchpads for multi-destination journeys, underscoring the growing importance of regional connectivity and curated experiences across prefectural areas.

Advancing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth

Beyond marketing collaboration, the MoU reflects a broader shift toward digital-first destination management. Initiatives under the partnership will explore new technologies, including digital content solutions and audio guide capabilities, to enhance the visitor journey while supporting local businesses as they adapt to evolving travel behaviors.

"At Klook, we see platforms as infrastructure for discovery. Insights from Travel Pulse show that travelers are moving beyond single-city itineraries, and partnerships like this allow us to translate those signals into real-world experiences," says Wataru Masuda, General Manager, Klook Japan.

"Working closely with OCTB enables us to connect data, technology, and storytelling to help travelers explore Osaka more thoroughly, while supporting small and medium-sized merchants beyond Osaka City in reaching global travelers through Klook's platform."

"By amplifying discovery of experiences across the wider prefecture, we aim to encourage more balanced visitor flows that benefit local communities," he says.

As destinations increasingly look toward distributed growth, collaborations between technology platforms and tourism organizations are becoming essential in shaping travel flows — using data and discovery to distribute demand more sustainably across regions.

About Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau

The Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (OCTB) is a regional Destination Management Organization (DMO) supported by Osaka Prefecture, Osaka City, Sakai City, and the Kansai business community. Certified by the Japan Tourism Agency in 2016, OCTB leads tourism promotion across Osaka under an "All Osaka" framework.

OCTB is responsible for developing and implementing tourism strategies grounded in strategic marketing and data-driven insights. By identifying, enhancing, and promoting tourism assets throughout the prefecture, OCTB works closely with municipalities, tourism operators, transportation providers, and industry partners to build a sustainable, high-value tourism model.

In addition, OCTB strengthens Osaka's international competitiveness through MICE promotion and the development of tourism-related information infrastructure.

About Klook

Klook is a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, purpose built to digitalize experiences and make them accessible to every traveler. Our mission is to build the digital infrastructure for the global experience economy — empowering merchants to share their passions and travelers to discover the heartbeat of each destination. We operate a mobile-first, curated platform featuring diverse experiences across global destinations.

