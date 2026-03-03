Klook's Spring Readiness Index shows how Asia's travelers are preparing for spring travel across Japan, South Korea, and Mainland China

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook , a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, unveils its Spring Readiness Index. This index serves as a seasonal pulse-check, an extension to Klook's broader Travel Pulse[1] annual research that offers a real-time view of how travelers are preparing for the upcoming peak travel period.

Search interest for spring-related terms, such as “cherry blossom” and “sakura”, rose 57% on Klook’s platform from December 2025 to February 2026 Q: Which best describes why you chose March-April for this trip? Q: Which best describes how you plan your itinerary for this trip?

Based on insights drawn from 900 travelers across nine Asia markets — Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and India — Japan (78%) continues to hold the crown as the top spring travel destination, followed by South Korea (52%) and Mainland China (42%).

The primary reason travelers choose to visit these destinations during the March–April window is clear: to experience seasonal attractions.

This aligns with Klook's Travel Pulse 2026 findings, which show that "time-limited natural sights or spectacles", including flower blooms, rank among the top experiences travelers are most likely to pursue in 2026.

Another key insight from the Spring Readiness Index — echoing Klook's Travel Pulse trends — is the growing shift toward discovery-driven travel, with travelers looking to maximize the value of every journey.

The experience chase: multi-destination itineraries in full bloom

Rather than choosing between major cities or less-touristy cities, many are combining both within multi-destination trips.

According to Klook's Travel Pulse, two-thirds of travelers plan to visit multiple destinations per journey, signaling a shift away from single-stop itineraries.

Major cities are no longer the final destination; instead, they are becoming gateways that enable travelers to extend their journeys beyond familiar hotspots.

Klook's owned data from March–April 2025 also shows strong growth across emerging destinations:

Japan : Fukuoka, Nagoya, Hiroshima

: Fukuoka, Nagoya, Hiroshima South Korea : Gyeonggi-do, Gangwon-do, Gyeongju

: Gyeonggi-do, Gangwon-do, Gyeongju Mainland China: Qingyuan City, Yinchuan City, Lijiang City

Flexible planning and confident travel define Asia's spring travel trends

When asked about their potential concerns traveling during this popular season, respondents cited crowding at popular attractions — including long queues or wait times — as their top worry (47%), followed by the risk of missing peak seasonal moments such as cherry blossoms (41%).

Beyond these, most travelers feel largely neutral or unconcerned about other travel stressors, such as weather uncertainty and higher prices during peak periods.

Seven in 10 respondents say they plan to book spring activities, tours and attractions within two months of departure — a relatively short booking window that suggests travelers are maintaining flexibility to respond to evolving bloom forecasts and seasonal conditions.

Together, these findings highlight how spring travelers are approaching the season with greater flexibility and confidence.

"Spring travel today reflects a more intentional mindset," says Marcus Yong, Vice President, Global Marketing, Klook. "Through the Spring Readiness Index, we see how travelers are infusing greater flexibility into their planning while prioritizing experiences that matter most, from cultural sightseeing to trying local food."

"These insights help shape how Klook supports travelers, both online and on the ground, throughout the season."

From insight to action: how Klook is supporting travelers this spring

As part of its broader spring travel campaign, Klook started hiring for a Chief Spring Officer in February 2026 — a time-sensitive role designed to help travelers better navigate the complexities of peak-season travel.

Following an overwhelming response of over 150 candidates from 43 cities, Klook expanded the role from one into a council of 25 Chief Spring Officers who will be deployed across Japan, South Korea, and Mainland Mainland China from 20 March 2026 to 10 April 2026.

The council will be sharing LIVE insights from the ground, translating their firsthand travel experiences into practical guidance, content, and real-time recommendations to help travelers plan and move with greater ease. Their content will also be reposted on @klooktravel .

Exclusive experience with Everland

In partnership with local merchants, Klook has introduced curated offerings, including an exclusive experience with Everland, South Korea's largest theme park.

Through two Klook-exclusive tours, travelers can gain access to the Secret Garden for cherry blossom viewing, with one experience held during the day and another at night, followed by a fireworks show.

Both tours are led by guides who will bring travelers to lesser-frequented spots, offering a more intimate way to enjoy the blooms.

Bloom Back Guarantee

With missing peak cherry blossom moments ranking among travelers' top concerns in the Spring Readiness Index, Klook is introducing the Bloom Back Guarantee to give travelers greater confidence during spring travel.

Available as an add-on to selected cherry blossom tours across Japan and South Korea, this Klook-only guarantee offers a 30% refund if the blossoms did not bloom during the official forecasted periods.

The Bloom Back Guarantee reflects Klook's commitment to turning seasonal insights into actual solutions that help travelers plan spring journeys with greater flexibility and peace.

[1] Klook Travel Pulse is an annual global consumer research uncovering emerging travel behaviors and sentiment from Millennials and Gen Z, which makes up Klook's core user base and the dominant force in the global travel market. This year, in its fourth edition, the survey covers 11,000 consumers from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, India, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and USA.

