Klook Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Phase of Global Growth

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klook, Asia's leading platform for travel and experiences, announces two key appointments to its executive leadership team — Daniel Kao as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product & Technology and Jakii Chu as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Growth Marketing.

"The concurrent arrival of Daniel and Jakii marks a powerful accelerator for Klook's next growth chapter," says Ethan Lin, CEO & Co-founder at Klook. "Both are global citizens and seasoned leaders, with deep experience across Asia and the U.S., bringing a rare blend of international scale and regional insight. Their combined expertise in product scaling and data-driven growth marketing will create strong synergies as they collaborate to advance our marketing technology stack."

Driving Product and Technology Excellence

Daniel Kao is a veteran technology leader with 30 years of experience building and scaling world-class consumer internet platforms. His previous roles include Chief Technology Officer at VIP.com and Director of Site Operations and Quality Engineering at eBay.

At Klook, Daniel will focus on strengthening our product and technology leadership to deliver innovation at a sustainable scale. His priority is to elevate the end-to-end consumer experience and harness data and AI capabilities to drive efficiency and customer delight.

"Having led technology teams at global e-commerce and internet companies across the world, I'm excited to bring that experience to Klook," says Daniel. "Klook is already redefining how people discover and book experiences, and I see tremendous opportunity to blend global best practices, data, and AI to scale that impact further."

Accelerating Data-Driven Growth Marketing

Jakii Chu brings 25 years of marketing experience to the table, with a career built at the heart of top Silicon Valley companies. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Instacart, SVP of eCommerce at Fanatics, and Chief Operating Officer of Shipping at eBay, where she shaped the growth engines of billion-dollar global businesses.

At Klook, Jakii will spearhead the company's performance marketing transformation, focusing on leveraging AI innovation to build a scalable, integrated marketing technology stack. She will also strengthen integrated analytics capabilities to power faster and smarter decision-making across the organization.

"I thrive on making sense of complexity through data, then using those insights to design and implement high-impact marketing strategies that drive sustainable growth," says Jakii. "Klook's marketing flywheel is already incredibly comprehensive for its current scale, and I'm excited to work with the team to propel it to the next level of growth."

