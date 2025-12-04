Klook takes the lead among international travelers booking paid tours and activities in Japan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau (OCTB) 's latest Kansai Airport Exit Survey 2025: Interim Report found that Klook is the most-used platform among international travelers booking paid tours and activities during their stay in Japan.

42.1% of respondents indicated that they booked via Klook, tripling the next player on the list.

Slide 85 from Kansai Airport Exit Survey 2025: Interim Report published in October 2025

The finding draws on data from 2,228 respondents collected over two survey waves conducted between May and September 2025. Interim results were published in October 2025.

This survey is part of OCTB's ongoing efforts to understand inbound tourists' behavior in Japan — including how and where they book their activities — in order to identify effective ways to market Osaka's attractions to different types of visitors. It also explores key factors influencing satisfaction, repeat intention, and spending behavior.

"Understanding where visitors book their activities helps us connect this information with insights from our surveys, such as traveler profiles and motivations," says Hiroki Makita, General Manager, Marketing Strategy Department, OCTB. "This enables us to better understand different customer segments and identify effective ways to promote Osaka's attractions to a broader audience, supporting our wider-area tourism goals."

The data serves as a foundational resource for tourism stakeholders in Osaka, including local governments and tourism-related businesses, providing an overview of the current state of tourism in the city and supporting future strategy development.

"Our latest results show that Klook has a particularly strong presence in activity ticket sales," says Makita-san. "By working with Klook and other online travel agents, we aim to expand exposure for experiences across Osaka's municipalities and inspire more visitors to explore the many sides of Osaka."

And Klook has played a pivotal role in inspiring visitors to explore Osaka.

The city's defining event this year, Expo 2025, runs from April to October 2025, coinciding with OCTB's survey window.

During that period, Klook recorded close to 40% year-on-year increase in average daily gross bookings, indicating that travelers who came for Expo 2025 also booked additional experiences through Klook.

These travelers were also more likely to book JR Passes, Shinkansen trips, and regional attractions like Osaka e-pass and Have Fun in Kansai Pass to maximize their stay.

"We are honored that Klook is the leading platform among international travelers booking paid tours and activities in Japan, and outperforming other providers by a significant margin too," says Wataru Masuda, General Manager at Klook Japan. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to making it easy for everyone to enjoy the best of each destination. Working closely with partners, like the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, definitely helps us design experiences that bring value to both travelers and local communities."

In August 2025, Klook partnered with the Hiroshima Tourism Association (HIT) to bring 112 content creators from 20 markets to experience and showcase Hiroshima . The campaign achieved a sustained digital reach of over 59.5 million and 28.5 million social impressions, amplifying Hiroshima's appeal to global travelers.

Klook is also one of only three online travel agencies partnering with the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) to drive tourism dispersal by promoting lesser-visited destinations of Japan to Asia-based travelers.

About Klook

Klook is a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, purpose built to digitalize experiences and make them accessible to every traveler. Our mission is to build the digital infrastructure for the global experience economy — empowering merchants to share their passions and travelers to discover the heartbeat of each destination. We operate a mobile-first, curated platform featuring diverse experiences across global destinations.

