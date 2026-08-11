Klook Launches Global Search For The World's Most Underappreciated Travelers: The Travel Planners

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following research revealing travel planners as the least-thanked people in every group chat, Klook is inviting the world to nominate (or self-nominate) the planner who deserves a trip they do not have to plan.

Every FIT (Free Independent Traveler) group trip has a planner.

Book on Klook to #GetYourTravelRight

The one who builds the spreadsheet. The one fielding "wait, what time do we leave?" texts at midnight. The one who takes the blame when the itinerary does not please everyone, and rarely gets the credit when it does.

Klook's survey of 2,725 travelers across 10 markets confirms what planners have long suspected: travel planning ranks among the least-thanked tasks people do for others, behind everyday favors like carrying bags or holding doors. More than 8 in 10 planners say they spend over 10 hours organizing a single group trip. Work that, by their own estimate, is worth over US$50 an hour.

Even when someone else takes over the planning, 42.4% of travel planners admit: they quietly and anxiously watch from the sidelines. Always checking, second-guessing, and ready to step in if needed.

That tracks.

Handing a trip to another person does not remove the work; it just relocates it. Someone still has to juggle the tabs, chase the group chat, and decide.

"We built Klook to make travel planning simpler, so travelers can spend less time on admin and more time on experiences," says Marcus Yong, VP of Global Marketing at Klook. "Now we're taking that promise one step further with a fully-planned getaway for five travel planners who always get travel right for their friends and families."

"It's their turn to take a vacation from planning vacations," he adds.

From 10 to 31 August 2026, Klook is launching a global search for five travel planners who are really good at doing their job and really tired from doing it. They will get treated to a 7-day hosted trip to Switzerland in December 2026, where their only job is to show up.

Entering is simple.

Nominate the travel planner in your life (or yourself) by telling Klook about a time they kept the whole trip together. What did they organize? What went hilariously wrong? And why do they deserve this getaway?

Your story will help Klook understand why they deserve a vacation from planning vacations.

For bonus points, upload a 60-second video or share a link (TikTok, YouTube, or Google Drive) showing them in action. It could be their legendary spreadsheets, chaotic group chat screenshots, or the moment they somehow saved the trip while everyone else just enjoyed the ride.

Full details at https://www.klook.com/tetris/promo/thankyoutravelplanners.

SOURCE Klook