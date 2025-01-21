KN Group Supports Summit on Digital Economy Summit on Data-driven New Quality Productive Forces

Successfully Hosted at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Summit on Digital Economy Summit on Data-driven New Quality Productive Forces ("the Summit") was successfully held on January 16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organized by the Greater Bay Area International Information Technology Association (GBAITA), co-hosted by the Big Data Governance Association (IBDG) and the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association, with the Innovation and Technology Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government as a supporting organization. During the summit, the International Data Industry Alliance was officially established, aiming to make Hong Kong an international data hub by uniting industry forces.

The summit was honored by the presence of Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the GBAITA, Mr. Leung Chun-ying; the Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Mr. Paul Chan Mo-po; Mr. Liu Guangyuan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr. Ir Yeung Tak Bun, President of the GBAITA and founding chairman of the Big Data Governance Association; Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue of Pakistan; Mr. Rogelio V. Quevedo, Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines; Ms. Dini Maghfirra, Executive Director of Satu Data Indonesia, Ministry of National Development Planning Indonesia, who all served as distinguished guests of honor.

As the representative enterprise of the Big Data Governance Association (IBDG) and the exclusive gold sponsor of the summit, KN Group engaged in discussions on data-driven digital economic development with the attending guests, contributing to the digital economy in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The summit focused on innovative applications of data across various industries and sectors to effectively unleash new productivity. Guests from the Philippines, Indonesia, and Pakistan participated in a roundtable discussion, sharing their perspectives on promoting the development of data ecosystems. They discussed how data governance and technological innovation can drive sustainable development of the digital economy, enhancing regional economic competitiveness.

Mr. Wang Yi, Senior Vice President of KN Group, stated, "We are honored to participate in and support this significant summit. KN Group has been dedicated to leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology and big data analytics to drive innovation and development in financial services. Through this event, we hope to contribute to the development of the digital economy in Hong Kong and the around the world."

