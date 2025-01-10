"Knowledge Capital 'Super' Future Conference" Held in Umekita Area, Osaka with DNA of Learning, Knowledge, and Innovation to Celebrate Knowledge Capital's 12th Year of Operation

- 70 Individuals from Various Generations and Positions Gathered to Engage in Discussions -

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 12th year of operation, Knowledge Capital Association, a core facility for creating new value through the exchange of various knowledge, invited 70 stakeholders who have continuously supported and collaborated with its activities to the "Knowledge Capital 'Super' Future Conference" held in Osaka in 2024. At Umekita (*), a major redevelopment area known as the "Station of Knowledge," Knowledge Capital presented its current plans for the near future. This event provided a platform for exchanging ideas across generations and positions, fulfilling the purpose of "creating multidimensional value through full participation."

(*) For details about Umekita, please visit Osaka City's official website: https://www.city.osaka.lg.jp/contents/wdu020/enjoy/en/overview/policies_and_measures/umekita.html

Conference Highlights:

- Today's Purpose of Knowledge Capital

At the beginning, Takuya Nomura, the General Producer, explained the purpose of Knowledge Capital, which is "creating multidimensional value through full participation." This purpose embodies the idea that, in a constantly changing era, "we must also continually evolve and innovate." By not only engaging participants but also collaborating with a broader range of people across various barriers, "we aim to create multidimensional value."

- Tracing Memories of Umekita

Nomura introduced the origins of Knowledge Capital and the history of the Umekita area. Once a freight station and the gateway to Asia, Umekita, when traced back further in history, was also an educational district home to prestigious schools. It is on these historical memories that Knowledge Capital was established as "a field for creating new value through the exchange of various knowledge." He reflected on the aspiration to foster not just technological innovations but also a variety of ideas and knowledge innovations, encapsulated in the phrase "Let's do interesting things together," which has been upheld as a core value.

- Open Dialogue

A total of 70 participants, including representatives from major corporations, startups, students, media, chambers of commerce, the Cabinet Office, and international companies, exchanged opinions from their respective positions and perspectives. They discussed the next themes that Knowledge Capital, which aims to lead the era from Osaka, is striving toward, and presented and debated the current action plans.

Reconstructing Hub of Human and Material Flow

A proposal was presented to establish a permanent international area within "The Lab." as a venue for overseas companies and public institutions to promote their activities in Asia and Japan. This led to a discussion on whether this should be realized before or after the Osaka-Kansai Expo in 2025. Following this, under the theme of "Practicing Inclusive Value Creation," plans were unveiled for the establishment of a mixed-generation workplace and an expo focused on exchange functions. Participants raised the issue that while they wish to support international outreach with an all-Japan approach, there is a lack of individuals who can articulate "why Osaka" as the starting point. Additionally, university students in attendance highlighted the high value of providing a space for intergenerational exchange, where people from middle and high school students to seniors can offer new perspectives and stimulate each other.

Reaffirming Osaka as Commercial Hub

Proposals were made to host a startup exchange session in Osaka and to hold trade fairs where new products and services can be exhibited and negotiated. Inspired by the historical rice futures trading that began in Osaka's Dojima area during the Edo period (1603-1867), the idea of revitalizing trade fairs within "The Lab. -- The world's best laboratory for everyone by everyone --" was presented to enhance Osaka's economic and commercial strength. Nomura concluded by expressing a wish to emulate the spirit of the Semba merchants who flourished after the Edo period, contributing to regional development and prosperity.

Ikuo Ohno, Director of Knowledge Capital, expressed his gratitude for the 11 years of collaboration with all stakeholders. He emphasized the continuing importance of inclusive participation across generations, highlighting that the driving force behind this is indeed "people." With Osaka now in the global spotlight, he conveyed his aspiration to create and disseminate new value from the Umekita area over the next 5 to 10 years together with everyone, and concluded the event.

About Knowledge Capital: https://kc-i.jp/en/know/

