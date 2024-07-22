- Run an exhibit booth at the bio exhibition which will be held in Taipei, Taiwan for four days starting from July 25

TAIPEI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KOLON Biotech(CEO Sun-jin Kim), a subsidiary of KOLON Life Science Inc., announced on July 22 that it is running its own exhibit booth at BIO Asia-Taiwan 2024, which will be held in Taipei, Taiwan for four days from July 25.

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2024 is the largest bio exhibition in the country, co-organized by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) of the United States and Taiwan BIO. This year, it provides about 800 participating companies to regionally and globally link the production and value chains within the industry.

KOLON Biotech Participates in BIO Asia-Taiwan 2024 from July 25

KOLON Biotech plans to strengthen its global networking by opening a solo booth at Hall 1 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and exploring various business collaborations with global biotech companies including Taiwanese companies. In particular, it aims to secure mid to long-term partnerships with Taiwanese biotech companies which are developing excellent pipelines targeting the US and Japanese markets. It is expected that KOLON Biotech's cooperation model of providing samples at affordable cost and utilizing its excellent Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC[1]).

KOLON Biotech will make an introduction to its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO[2]) service. This model allows the companies preparing for early-stage clinical trials to provide scalable process setup services leveraging accumulated commercialization experience. For those preparing for late-stage clinical trials, KOLON Biotech can deliver high-quality and high-yield products at reasonable price by applying its 2D Automated Closed Platform technology.

"Taiwan is one of the leading biomedical industry hubs in Asia and we plan to introduce our excellent process development services and capabilities to Asian companies considering the entry into the US or Japanese markets," said Sun-jin Kim, CEO at KOLON Biotech.

KOLON Biotech has been operating CDMO and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO[3]) specialized in advanced biopharmaceuticals, such as cell therapy, gene therapy and exosome therapy, based on its more than 20 years of experience. It has produced more than 100 commercial batches successfully in Korea alone and is gearing up itself for a number of projects for the commercial supply to Japan and the US.

[1] Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls [2] Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization [3] Contract Manufacturing Organization

