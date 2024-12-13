CHIANG MAI, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB®, the pinnacle event on the Asia-Pacific trail running calendar, concluded on 8 December 2024. As a key athlete representing KOLON SPORT, Yuan exemplified the brand's commitment to excellence and sportsmanship during this race.

KOLON SPORT Athlete Yuan Jin Demonstrates Sportsmanship at Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB® (PRNewsfoto/KOLON SPORT)

As the only UTMB World Series Major event in the Asia-Pacific region this year, the race drew attention from elite athletes and trail running enthusiasts worldwide. The event featured five race categories: 100 miles, 100 km, 50 km, 20 km and 10 km. The 50 km category (HMONG 50) stood out for its thrilling competition among the elite runners.

Yuan Jin Assists Injured Runner during Chiang Mai by UTMB®

During the Chiang Mai by UTMB® event, KOLON SPORT athlete Yuan Jin participated in the HMONG 50 and completed the race with an impressive result of 5:59:21, securing 11th place in the women's category. This achievement once again highlighted her exceptional talent in trail running.

Earlier this year, Yuan Jin achieved several notable victories, including second place in the 33 km category of the 2024 Hong Kong 100 Trail Race, championship in the 15km category of the 2024 KOLON SPORT Donghai Sky Trail Run, and the mixed doubles championship in the TTC category of the 2024 Chongli Ultra Trail Run China. In August, at the highly anticipated UTMB® Mont-Blanc World Series Finals, she earned the title of age group champion in the MCC category. Later, she secured third place in the women's category of the TransJeju by UTMB®. Yuan's trail running career can truly be described as "a debut at the pinnacle."

Competing in her first trail race in Thailand, Yuan experienced many "firsts." It was her first time starting a race at night with a headlamp, her first experience of Southeast Asia's hot and humid climate, and her first encounter with unexpected situations.On slippery downhill sections, supported by KOLON SPORT's high-performance trail running shoes, the TRAIL FLASH, she found an ideal rhythm for tackling complex terrain.

Notably, Yuan faced an unexpected incident during the race. Around the 31km mark, a male runner fell and injured himself on the course. Upon arriving at the scene, Yuan chose to stop, assisting alongside other athletes to move the injured runner to the side of the trail and call for help. Reflecting on the event, Yuan said, "I believe it was the right decision. For me, the essence of trail running lies in rediscovering harmony—between humans and nature, and between people themselves." This altruism demonstrated her extraordinary character as an athlete and highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship on the trail running course.

KOLON SPORT Launches High-Performance Trail Running Shoe: TRAIL FLASH

Yuan Jin's gear choice for this race has sparked discussions among experienced trail running enthusiasts. During the race, she wore a prototype of KOLON SPORT's new high-performance trail running shoe, the TRAIL FLASH. The shoe features a visually striking design with a carbon plate and a Vibram outsole, complemented by a lightweight build suggested by its minimalist appearance. Further details regarding the shoe's performance will be revealed soon.

Yuan Jin's outstanding performance in the race reflects KOLON SPORT's determination to make its mark in professional trail running. As an exceptional trail runner, her resilience and focus align closely with KOLON SPORT's brand ethos. By equipping her with the TRAIL FLASH for this event, the brand demonstrated confidence in the product's professional capabilities and its commitment to developing gear tailored to the needs of Asian runners.

KOLON SPORT: Commitment to Professional Trail Running Gear

Leveraging the influence of top athletes like Yuan Jin, KOLON SPORT is showcasing its meticulously crafted products to the public, highlighting the brand's commitment to professional mountain sports. This professional focus has generated significant anticipation among outdoor sports enthusiasts. The brand remains dedicated to innovation and breakthroughs in its specialised fields, striving to provide users with ever-improving products and services.

SOURCE KOLON SPORT