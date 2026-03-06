SINGAPORE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber Supply Chain is pleased to announce a new customer partnership with HH Stainless Pte Ltd, a leading importer, exporter, and stockist of stainless-steel materials in Singapore and Southeast Asia. This project strengthens Körber's regional presence and reflects its continued commitment to delivering advanced warehouse automation solutions customized to industrial customers. Founded in 1964, HH Stainless supplies stainless-steel pipes, fittings, flanges, bars, and plates, with an inventory exceeding 12,000 tonnes and a range of value-added services.

Körber Supply Chain Announces Customer Partnership with HH Stainless Pte Ltd

Körber's ASRS solution allows HH Stainless to significantly reduce and save on labour costs by minimizing handling and walking distances, while increasing picking efficiency. Furthermore, the vertical storage design maximises space utilisation through a compact honeycomb structure, reducing space needs and enabling higher storage density in HH Stainless facility.

The project involves the design and implementation of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) for long-length stainless steel pipes at HH Stainless's facility located in Singapore. Körber's solution features a stacker crane with a single load handling device, specifically engineered to manage cassettes storing long products and pipe products.

In addition, the integrated warehouse management and Körber's K.OneX warehouse control software will provide real-time visibility of inventory and system status, optimise storage and retrieval sequences, and enhance inventory accuracy and traceability. Dedicated local after-sales and technical support from Körber's Singapore-based team will ensure ongoing maintenance and long-term reliability of the system.

"This partnership reflects our strong local presence and ability to deliver tailored automation solutions," said Louis Kok, Head of Marketing and Sales for Körber's Business Area Supply Chain in Singapore. "We appreciate the confidence HH Stainless has placed in us and look forward to supporting their operations with a scalable, future-ready solution."

Mr. Terence Low, General Manager-Purchasing, from HH Stainless commented: "We believe Körber's automation expertise and strong local support will provide a strong foundation for this partnership as we support our growth and operational goals."

The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com.

To learn more about HH Stainless, please visit: https://www.honghock.com.sg/hhstainless/.

