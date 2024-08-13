Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. Participates in HK Food Expo… Continuing K-Food Popularity

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. (aT) announced that it will participate in the "2024 FoodExpo Pro" with a Korea Pavilion. The event will be held from August 15 to 17 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC), on the 5th floor of the exhibition hall.

Tasting Event at the Korea Pavilion of Last Year's Hong Kong Food Expo

With K-food exports hitting an all-time high last year and global popularity on the rise, the demand for K-food is expected to grow even further. Notably, American food trend consultancy "af&co" and Dutch food industry consultancy "Food by Design" have identified K-food as a leading food and beverage trend for 2024.

In response, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. aims to continue the K-food craze at the "2024 Hong Kong Food Expo" by showcasing new products from 36 Korean food companies. These products will reflect new trends beyond traditionally popular Korean cuisine.

Popular Korean foods in the Chinese market, such as ginseng, seaweed, and marinated crabs, will be presented with new flavors and packaging. Additionally, trendy spicy Korean dishes favored by the younger global generation, like gochujang bibimbap, tteokbokki, and mala bulgogi, will be introduced as convenient ready-to-eat meals. Snacks familiar to international audiences through Korean dramas, such as fish-shaped buns, frozen kimbap, and iced persimmons, will also be featured. The pavilion will include various diet and health foods, as well as fresh produce.

Furthermore, the Korea Pavilion of the 2024 Hong Kong Food Expo will host famous Korean chefs who will prepare and offer tasting events for 11 Korean dishes, including galbi naengmyeon, kimchi bossam rolls, Korean beef salad, and rose tteokbokki, throughout the three-day expo.

Kim Hyun-ho, head of the Hong Kong office of Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., said, "Visitors to the Korea Pavilion at the Hong Kong Food Expo will have the opportunity to taste and experience a wide range of Korean products that reflect the latest food trends. We look forward to welcoming buyers interested in importing and distributing new Korean food products."

SOURCE Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation