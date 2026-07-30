Korea Town, Powered by Boutiqaat, Celebrates the Official Launch of TIRTIR in Kuwait with an Exclusive In-Store Experience

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Town, powered by Boutiqaat, officially celebrated the launch of TIRTIR, one of Korea's most sought-after beauty brands, through an exclusive pop-up event held at The Avenues Mall on 15 July 2026.

The event featured a dedicated TIRTIR in-store booth, inviting visitors to experience the brand firsthand through an immersive beauty activation. Guests explored TIRTIR's iconic products, discovered the brand's latest innovations, tested shades, and experienced the full collection in an engaging retail environment.

Launch event of TIRTIR in Koreatown store.

As the first destination in Kuwait to offer the complete TIRTIR experience under one roof, Korea Town now proudly carries the brand's full makeup and skincare collection, including the iconic Mask Fit Cushion Foundation, skincare essentials, lip products, and the complete shade range available worldwide.

The in-store event reflected Korea Town's ongoing commitment to bringing authentic Korean beauty closer to customers through unique brand experiences that go beyond traditional retail. The activation provided beauty enthusiasts with the opportunity to discover TIRTIR's best-selling products while celebrating the arrival of one of Korea's leading beauty brands in Kuwait.

This launch further reinforces Korea Town's position as Kuwait's premier destination for authentic Korean beauty, continuously introducing globally loved brands and delivering the latest K-Beauty innovations to the local market.

Customers can now shop the complete TIRTIR collection across all Korea Town branches in Kuwait and experience the brand's full range of makeup and skincare products.

About Korea Town

Korea Town is Kuwait's leading destination for authentic Korean beauty, offering a curated selection of premium skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care brands. Through innovative retail concepts, exclusive launches, and immersive customer experiences, Korea Town continues to bring the best of Korean beauty to Kuwait.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Boutiqaat Group For Perfumes & Beauty Products