Korean Air to launch new route to Macau

Greater Bay Area gets more travel options

MACAU, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Air is launching a new daily service between Seoul Incheon and Macau from July 1. Flights depart from Seoul Incheon International Airport at 9:15 pm and arrive at Macau International Airport at 11:55 pm. The return flights depart from Macau International Airport at 1:10 am the next day and arrive at Seoul Incheon International Airport at 6:00 am. The flight time is approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The route will be served by the airline's fleet of Airbus A321neos from July 15. The A321neo presents a pleasurable flight experience for short-haul travelers with a sophisticated cabin interior, and advanced personal inflight entertainment systems. The A321neo is also equipped with fully lie-flat seats in Prestige Class.

The new Macau service provides Greater Bay Area travelers with more flight options. Travelers from cities such as Jiangmen, Zhongshan, and Taishan can reach the airport in as little as two hours. Travelers from the region will also have the option to connect to Korean Air's extensive North America and Japan destinations via Seoul Incheon International Airport.

"Currently, the international travel market is gradually recovering, and the demand for premium airline services is growing. Korean Air will actively respond to the trends in the aviation industry and the needs of travelers and provide them with a more comfortable, convenient and enjoyable travel experience," said Yohan Park, Vice President and Head of China Regional Headquarters, Korean Air.

Korean Air is the only full-service carrier (FSC) connecting Macau and South Korea. Korean Air will continue to expand its route network in China to provide passengers with more convenient travel options and high-quality services.

[Flight schedule for Seoul Incheon - Macau route]

Flight Flight No. Departure Time Arrival Time Flight Days Seoul Incheon – Macau KE169 21:15 23:55 Daily Macau - Seoul Incheon KE170 01:10 06:00

* All times are local.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 55 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-COVID. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 110 cities in 39 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 159 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service has widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Air Transport World's Airline of the Year and Cargo Operator of the Year awards.

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and Twitter@KoreanAir_KE.

SOURCE Korean Air