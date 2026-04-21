KOREA'S SCREEN INDUSTRY GENERATED USD 17.1 BILLION AND SUPPORTED NEARLY 300,000 JOBS IN 2025, NEW MPA REPORT FINDS

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's film, television and streaming sector generated KRW 24.08 trillion (USD 17.1 billion) in GDP and supported 291,100 jobs in 2025, according to a new independent economic contribution report released today by the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

Produced by Oxford Economics, the Economic Contribution of the Audiovisual Industry in South Korea assesses the full economic footprint of the sector, including direct production activity, supply‑chain impacts and induced consumer spending. The report was launched at the National Assembly in Seoul alongside policymakers and industry leaders.

MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said the findings underscore Korea's role as a global leader in screen production and storytelling.

"South Korea's audiovisual industry has become one of the most influential in the world," Rivkin said. "This report shows an industry that delivers substantial economic value at home while exporting creativity, culture and innovation to global audiences. MPA member studios are proud to partner with Korean creators to bring these stories to screens worldwide."

The report highlights strong multiplier effects across the economy. For every KRW 1 billion generated directly by the industry, an additional KRW 2.1 billion is created elsewhere. Nearly four in five jobs supported by the sector are in micro, small and medium‑sized enterprises, reflecting a deeply integrated production ecosystem.

Mila Venugopalan, President and Managing Director, Asia‑Pacific, Motion Picture Association, said Korea has become a reference point for policymakers globally.

"Wherever we travel, policymakers ask how Korea did it," Venugopalan said. "This report shows that Korea's success is grounded in strong creative talent, evidence‑based policy and international collaboration. It is a model many markets now seek to emulate."

The findings were presented by Bo Son, Managing Director, MPA Korea, who outlined the sector's contribution across film, television and video‑on‑demand.

"Korea's screen industry combines domestic strength with global reach," Son said. "Its impact extends across employment, exports and long‑term economic growth."

In her welcome remarks, Rep. Lim O‑Kyeong, a Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea and a key policymaker on culture, content and sports issues, noted that "Korea's video content industry has evolved beyond the global spread of Hallyu to become a key driver of the national economy." She said the seminar would "provide an important opportunity to objectively assess the industry's economic contributions and serve as a meaningful foundation for future policy and institutional development," adding that data‑driven analysis of the sector's impact would play "a critical role as reference material for future policy formulation and regulatory improvement."

The report also highlights Korea's expanding global footprint. Exports of Korean film and television content reached KRW 1.8 trillion in 2024, nearly doubling since 2019, while Korean screen content continues to drive tourism and international cultural engagement.

MPA member studios – Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery – are deeply invested in Korea's production ecosystem and work closely with local partners across development, production and distribution.

View the full report here.

View the infographic in USD here and in KRW here.

SOURCE Motion Picture Association