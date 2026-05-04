MOTION PICTURE ASSOCIATION APPOINTS PAUL MULLER AS VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCTION POLICY, ASIA‑PACIFIC

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motion Picture Association (MPA) today announced the appointment of Paul Muller as Vice President, Production Policy, Asia‑Pacific.

In this role, Muller will lead the MPA's engagement with governments across the Asia‑Pacific region to advance policies that support the production of local and international film and television, strengthening the region's position as a globally competitive production hub. He will report to Trevor Fernandes, Senior Vice President & Deputy Managing Director, Head of Policy & Government Affairs, Asia‑Pacific.

Muller brings deep regional expertise to the role and will continue to serve concurrently as Chief Executive Officer of the MPA's local office, Australia New Zealand Screen Association (ANZSA), where he has been a leading advocate for screen production policy reform.

Urmila Venugopalan, President and Managing Director, Asia‑Pacific, Motion Picture Association, welcomed the appointment. "Paul has made an outstanding contribution to production policy in Australia and New Zealand, delivering tangible outcomes for governments, local screen communities and our member studios," said Venugopalan. "His leadership has helped unlock record levels of investment, grow skilled workforces and position both markets as premier destinations for local and international production. We're delighted to have Paul take on this expanded regional role at a time when shaping production policy is central to the growth of the screen industry across Asia‑Pacific."

During his tenure at ANZSA, Muller has been a key advocate for improvements to Australia's screen production incentive system, contributing to a record AUD$2.6 billion investment in scripted screen content. In New Zealand, his work to support a more streamlined incentive framework underpinned NZD$1.25 billion in international production investment, helping expand employment and skills across the screen sector.

Muller said he was honoured to be appointed to the regional role. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to take on this position and excited to work more closely with governments across the Asia‑Pacific region," said Muller. "The region has extraordinary creative talent and production capability, and I'm committed to doing everything I can to support policies that enable sustainable growth and deliver the best outcomes for the screen community across the entire region."

Prior to joining ANZSA, Muller held senior commercial leadership roles in the global entertainment industry, including Vice President & Managing Director of Paramount Home Media Distribution Australia for a decade. Earlier in his career, he held senior marketing and sales roles at EMI Music and Universal Music in the Netherlands, following earlier experience at Procter & Gamble. He holds Master's degrees in Business Administration and Civil Engineering.

The Motion Picture Association's member studios are Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Charles Rivkin is Chairman and CEO.

SOURCE Motion Picture Association