KT&G Social Welfare Foundation Dispatches College Student Volunteer Group 'Sangsang Withus' to Indonesia

Library construction, mural painting, and other education environment improvement work—more than 2,000 students' participation since 2005

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The KT&G Social Welfare Foundation is dispatching 60 'Sangsang Withus' members to Bogor and Pasuruan regions in Indonesia to carry out volunteer activities until the 27th.

Sangsang Withus is a college-student volunteer group that KT&G Social Welfare Foundation has operated since 2005. The group has made 60 trips until this year, sending 2,000 volunteers in order to improve living conditions through activities including educational infrastructure improvement in locations like Indonesia and Mongolia.

Group photo of the KT&G Social Welfare Foundation’s “Sangsang Withus” overseas college student volunteers in Bogor, Indonesia. KT&G Social Welfare Foundation’s “Sangsang Withus” overseas college student volunteer activity.

The volunteer group will carry out educational environment improvement activities including library and bathroom construction and painting work in "Vina Bangsa Sezatera Plus" Elementary School in Bogor and "Elcana" Elementary School in Pasuruan. Culture classes, led by the Korean volunteer group, as well as other educational volunteer activities, will also be carried out.

The group will also plan and operate various cultural exchange programs including a sports day with local students and group performance.

A KT&G Social Welfare Foundation spokesperson stated, "We have continued volunteer work in global regions that required educational environment improvement such as Vietnam and Myanmar. As a global corporate-citizen, we will continue to carry out various tasks in order to assist neighbors in need both home and abroad."

Established in 2003, the KT&G Social Welfare Foundation continues to conduct various domestic and global social contribution activities. The foundation has donated a total of 2,455 vehicles to domestic social welfare organizations for the past 20 years and is providing heating expenses support and winter supplies to energy-vulnerable households. In global locations, the foundation continues to improve educational environments starting with a school in Myanmar in 2018—the foundation has established 10 schools across 3 countries as of last year.

