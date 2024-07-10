Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Committed to Industry-wide

Sustainable Consumption through Collaboration with MIFB 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre is delighted to announce its expanded collaboration with the Malaysian International Food & Beverage (MIFB) Trade Fair, organized by Constellar Exhibitions Malaysia Sdn Bhd. This furthers the Centre's aims to advance the adoption of more sustainable practices by the Malaysian business events sector. As part of this effort, the Centre will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur and Impiana KLCC Hotel to transition towards cage-free eggs by 2028, which is facilitated by MIFB. The signing ceremony will take place during the MIFB opening ceremony on 17 July, held at the Centre.

Collaborated sustainability efforts displayed at MIFB 2023

This joint effort reflects the venue's and exhibition organiser's commitment to leading Malaysia's both the exhibition and food and beverages (F&B) sectors towards a sustainable future. The partnership, originating from the Centre and MIFB's dedication to advocating sustainable practices, aims to inspire and transform the exhibition sector and its supply chain. MIFB, a leading F&B trade show, serves as the perfect platform to unite the industry towards promoting humane and sustainable consumption.

Hellen Woon, MIFB Event Director, stated, "I believe leading trade shows like MIFB are the right platforms to bring together the industry in not just promoting green events but also advocating for responsible consumption. Business events should not just be about hosting a successful trade show but also ensuring lasting impact as a key outcome. We are delighted that the Centre, Traders Hotel and Impiana KLCC Hotel are on-board to transition towards cage-free eggs, reflecting our hospitality and events industries' commitment towards ethical business practices."

She added, "84% of Malaysians surveyed by the Humane Society International agree that the welfare of farmed animals is important and most prefer to purchase cage-free eggs. The industry players are working to meet consumer demand. This also translates to consumer behaviour in other aspects of life including when they attend business events or dine at restaurants."

John Burke, General Manager of the Centre, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with a partner who is passionate and committed towards responsible consumption. Working together is essential for promoting sustainability within our industry and our collaboration with MIFB signifies that Malaysia's business events sector is on the right track. We encourage all our other hotel and business events partners to join us in this transition, and we hope that more F&B players will also follow suit. We believe increased demand will drive greater supply and contribute to a more sustainable future for all."

Tune in to The Shift Asia's upcoming podcast episode on 12 July on YouTube where Hellen and John speak more about this collaboration and mindful consumption.

John together with Dr. Saravanakumar Pillai, Senior Advisor at Humane Society International and other industry experts will also discuss further on "SustainEggability in Food Choices" during MIFB 2024's Strategic Conference on 19 July at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

ABOUT THE KUALA LUMPUR CONVENTION CENTRE

The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (the Centre) is Malaysia's premier award-winning venue, owned by KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) and is proudly managed by Convex Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a joint-venture between KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd and ASM Global.

Located right in the heart of the country's capital city and part of the integrated Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) precinct, the Centre is ideal for large, high-profile congregations to intimate private functions. With great accessibility, the five-level purpose-built facility encompasses a total of 33,659 sqm, featuring a wide range of customisable multi-purpose function space including, two auditoria; a Grand Ballroom, Banquet Hall, three Conference Halls, eight Exhibition Halls and 23 meeting rooms. The Centre also has supporting facilities such as Hospitality Suites, VVIP Lounges, F&B Outlets, Medical Room, and more.

The Centre maintains its world-class status through strict compliance to international quality standards and accreditation requirements, namely ISO 9001, ISO 22000, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, EarthCheck Gold and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and as part of the ASM Global network, the Centre tracks its monthly performance metrics related to Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water Consumption, and Waste Reduction.

ABOUT ASM GLOBAL

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management - delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centres, and performing arts venues.

ASM GLOBAL (ASIA PACIFIC)

From its Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Brisbane, Australia, ASM Global operates a network of venues that includes:

Entertainment and Indoor Sports Arenas - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney; RAC Arena, Perth; Brisbane Entertainment Centre; Newcastle Entertainment Centre; ICC Sydney Theatre; Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre Great Hall; Cairns Arena; Bangkok Arena (under construction) and UOB Live, Bangkok, Coca Cola Arena, Dubai; Kai Tak Sports Park Indoor Arena (under construction), Hong Kong; and Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur;

Live Performance Theatres - Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur and Bahrain;

Convention & Exhibition Centres - Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Newcastle, Sydney, Christchurch, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, and Bahrain;

Stadiums - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane; National Stadium at Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur; Kai Tak Sports Park Main Stadium, Hong Kong (under construction); and a part ownership of VenuesLive, the operator of Optus Stadium, Perth

For more information, visit asmglobal.com

