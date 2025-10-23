KuPool Debuts Under KuCoin Ecosystem, Redefining Secure and Transparent Crypto Mining

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced the launch of KuPool, a state-of-the-art mining pool service designed to synergize with KuMining and the KuCoin exchange. Led by mining veteran Chris Zhu (Zhu Fa), this strategic alignment establishes a comprehensive, closed-loop ecosystem that connects hashrate generation, mining, and asset management—offering users an efficient and secure mining experience within KuCoin's ecosystem. Chris Zhu, former co-founder of BTC.com and Poolin, brings over a decade of experience in global mining, reinforcing the platform's credibility.

In line with KuCoin's refreshed brand vision, "Trust First. Trade Next.", KuPool places verifiable hashrate at the center of its framework. KuPool constructs a transparent mining system from technological, operational, and philosophical perspectives—earning the trust of global miners. The platform features an efficient, low-latency, and traceable profit-sharing mechanism that ensures fair and verifiable distribution. It currently supports mainstream and merged mining cryptocurrencies such as LTC, DOGE, PEPE, Lucky, and BELLS, with BTC mining to launch soon, further enriching the ecosystem. By leveraging transparent and secure hashrate verification, KuPool establishes verifiable hashrate as a trust asset, fully embodying its philosophy: Verified Hashing, Trusted Mining.

Backed by KuCoin's extensive resources—including its proven record in secure asset management and regulatory compliance—KuPool incorporates multi-layered encryption, real-time monitoring, and rigorous operational safeguards, reflecting KuCoin's ethos that "Trust Is the Currency We Trade In."

"KuPool not only inherits the technical excellence and professional advantages of traditional mining pools but also redefines the mining industry's structure through transparent, compliant, and financialized operations," said Chris Zhu, Head of KuPool. "With KuCoin's global ecosystem and our team's extensive experience, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge mining services and verifiable, trusted returns."

"The launch of KuPool extends the KuCoin ecosystem blueprint, connecting KuCoin, KuMining, and KuPool to forge a new paradigm of hashrate finance," BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, added. "This integration transforms KuCoin from a traditional asset trading platform into a comprehensive hashrate production and allocation hub, driving the industry into a new era of real yields and trust-based mining."

About KuPool

KuPool is a new mining pool service within the KuCoin ecosystem, dedicated to building transparent, secure, and verifiable mining infrastructure. Leveraging KuCoin's advantages in security, compliance, and asset management, KuPool offers miners a fair and trusted experience through efficient, traceable profit-sharing mechanisms and support for major and merged mining cryptocurrencies such as LTC, DOGE, PEPE, Lucky, and BELLS. With "Verified Hashing, Trusted Mining" at its core, KuPool promotes the sustainable growth of the blockchain hashrate economy.

