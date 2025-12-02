KVB Futures Indonesia Strengthens Client Trust Through Golf Networking Event with JFX

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KVB Futures Indonesia reaffirmed its commitment to building stronger relationships with clients and industry partners through an exclusive Golf Networking Event held at Golfzone, The Ritz-Carlton Mega Kuningan, Jakarta.

KVB Indonesia & Trader Networking Golftainment Event

The event brought together existing and prospective clients in a relaxed yet professional atmosphere — blending business insights with shared experiences on the golf course. The gathering not only served as a platform to strengthen trust between KVB and its clients but also highlighted the company's position as a regulated, transparent, and client-focused futures broker.

Representatives from the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) were also in attendance, underscoring the spirit of collaboration and shared vision in advancing Indonesia's futures trading ecosystem.

"Through this event, we aim not only to provide a trading platform but also to strengthen client relationships, as trust and transparency are our core values and the foundation of our commitment to delivering credible services that support client growth," said Tonny Fong, President Director of KVB Futures Indonesia.

Adding to that, Mr Yazid Kanca from the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) emphasised the importance of such collaborative engagements in strengthening the market's credibility:

"We appreciate KVB Futures Indonesia's efforts in promoting transparency and education. Initiatives like this help build a more risk-aware, responsible, and informed trading community, ultimately supporting the growth of Indonesia's financial industry."

The program included a market and strategy seminar, followed by golf networking to strengthen professional connections. KVB Futures Indonesia, supervised by BAPPEBTI, the Financial Services Authority, and Bank Indonesia, ensures transparency, data protection, and reliable service for all traders.

To enhance client engagement and satisfaction, KVB Futures Indonesia continues to introduce various reward and support initiatives, including:

Welcome Reward – special reward up to $150 for new clients starting their trading journey.

Deposit Reward – extra deposit reward up to $5,000 The more you deposit, the more rewards you earn!

Swap Promo – allowing clients to trade selected instruments with no overnight interest fees, providing flexibility and efficiency in managing positions.

With a solid regulatory foundation and a strong focus on client education, KVB Futures Indonesia continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted, innovative, and client-focused broker in Indonesia.

For more information on programs and activities, visit www.kvb.co.id

Disclaimer: Derivative trading carries high risk.

SOURCE PT KVB Futures Indonesia